Global Water Purifier Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Water Purifier Market to Be Aided By the Rising Demand for Purified Water, Market Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 8.5% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Water Purifier Market Share, Size, Price, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global water purifier market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology type, distribution channel, end use, and regional markets.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 38.3 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.5%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 62.4 Billion
Disinfection by-products, solvents, pesticides, arsenic, and other contaminants can all be detected in water. As a result, water must be treated or filtered before being consumed. Pathogens and infectious illnesses have also received a lot of attention. This has resulted in a greater understanding of the necessity of drinking pure water, which has fuelled the expansion of the water purifier industry.
The need for these purifiers has risen globally as the quality of drinking water has deteriorated. Rapid urbanisation and increasing industrialisation are also assisting market expansion. Furthermore, raising consumer knowledge about the need of drinking clean potable water has a beneficial influence on the product’s global sales.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/water-purifier-market/requestsample
Water Purifier Industry Definition and Major Segments
Toxins, bacteria, chemicals, toxic gases, and suspended particles are all removed from water using water purifiers. They lower the concentration of particle matter in water and lessen the risk of contracting waterborne illnesses, making the water suitable for use in residential, commercial, and industrial settings.
The worldwide need for these purifiers is being fuelled by dwindling supplies of drinkable water and rising urbanisation and industrialisation. Aside from that, growing consumer awareness about the need of consuming safe water is having a beneficial impact on water purifier sales throughout the world.
On the basis of technology type, water purifier market is categorised as:
Gravity Purifiers
RO Purifiers
UV Purifiers
Sediment Filter
Water Softener
Others
Based on the distribution channel, water purifier market is segmented as:
Retail Stores
Direct Sales
Online
On the basis of end-use, water purifier market is divided into:
Industrial
Commercial
Household
Others
The major regional markets of water purifier market are:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/water-purifier-market
Water Purifier Market Trends
Water quality is deteriorating and posing a serious health concern. It poses significant health risks by causing a variety of waterborne illnesses. The majority of public water supplies in urban areas are unsafe to drink and must be decontaminated to remove heavy metals, viruses, cysts, bacteria, and other pollutants. Industrialisation is expected to accelerate in the future years, resulting in an increase in pollution and, as a result, a growth in demand for water purifiers.
Increased disposable income in emerging nations is driving the growth of the water purifier market. A growth in communities’ access to safe water and an increase in the number of recycling procedures have fuelled demand for water treatment technology in developing countries. The worldwide market for water purifiers is dominated by RO and UV purification methods. RO and UV water filtration technologies are widely used across the world due to their efficiency, cheap power consumption, and ongoing technical improvement.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Unilever, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Kinetico Incorporated, Eureka Forbes, Whirlpool, KENT RO Systems Ltd., A.O. Smith Water Technologies, Aquatech International LLC, and Mitsubishi Chemical Cleansui Corporation., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
