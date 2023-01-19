Microscope Market Revenue to Cross USD 20,500.98 Million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Microscope Market is expected to reach US$ 20,500.98 Million by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on "Microscope Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Application, and End User," the market is expected to reach US$ 20,500.98 Million by 2028; was valued US$ 12,568.28 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2028.

High resolution, live-cell imaging, and digitalization are a few technological advancements in the microscope field. A few new enhanced microscopes include expansion microscopes, scanning helium microscopes, multi-view microscopes, and integrated microscopy workflows. In September 2020, researchers from the University of Hong Kong in collaboration with Biefield University developed a compact laser microscope. The microscope is stable and generates less noise than customary designs. Also, it does not require fluorescent markers to obtain images of cell molecules, eliminating the potential of label-induced toxicity.

Download sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029683/

ZEISS GROUP, Bruker Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Olympus Corporation, ACCU-SCOPE, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Euromex Microscopen bv, Oxford Instruments, COXEM Co. Ltd, KLA Corporation, and UNITRON are among the leading companies operating in the microscope market.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into material science, nanotechnology, life sciences, semiconductors, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into industries, academic & research institutes, and others. Based on geography, the microscope market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

Based on the product type, the microscope market is segmented into the global microscope market is segmented into optical microscopes, electron microscopes, and others. The optical microscope segment is sub-segmented into confocal, stereo, digital, and others. Further, the electron microscope segment is bifurcated into scanning and transmission electron microscopes.

Moreover, the clinical electron microscope application has been confirmed to be influential in research on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, starting from identifying vaccine candidates to analyzing the SARS-CoV-2 spike. Additionally, the utilization of microscopes increased in research labs and academic institutions that are working on studying viruses, cells, and proteins at the molecular level. Therefore, the demand for microscopes was accelerated due to research and development during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inquiry Before Buying at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00029683/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10144

However, according to the Frontiers SA report, electron microscopy acts as a powerful tool in microbiology. The electron microscope has played a key role in the rapid diagnosis of viruses in patient samples that significantly clarified virus structure and function with effective health response to emerging viral infections.

Based on application, the microscope market is segmented into material science, nanotechnology, life sciences, semiconductors, and others. In 2021, the life sciences segment accounted for the largest market share. However, the nanotechnology segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In many life science fields, the electron microscope has contributed in various ways intended for discovering new viruses, preventing infection, clarifying the structure of organelles, drug development, and food safety.

Additionally, life science microscopes such as electron microscopes and scanning transmission electron microscopes are intended for biological research such as cancer cell identification. Various leading competitive players have been involved in manufacturing microscopes intended for biological research. For example, Hitachi High-Tech provides highly advanced microscopes for life-science applications, such as TEM systems, that can be used with ultra-thin sections involved in investigating the internal structure of cells, and standard electron microscope (SEM) and focused-ion beam [(FIB)-SEM] systems for 3D structure observation. Further, the capabilities of microscopes are increasing as manufacturers are developing new laser systems to limit cell damage in biological specimens.

According to Nature Machine Intelligence, the intuitive algorithm approach combines physics and machine learning to automate microscopy experiments designed to study materials’ functional properties at the nanoscale. In addition, the digital microscope, including an LED screen instead of an eyepiece, is gaining traction in the market.

In November 2021, Vision Engineering announced the launch of VE Cam, a simple-to-use compact digital microscope, in Productronica 2021 in Munich. The product VE Cam is available in two variants—VE Cam 50 (50mm FOV) and VE Cam 80 (80mm FOV) with different fields of view (FOV). The microscope offers the power, speed, and efficiency of digital imaging in a compact package.

In February 2021, ZEISS launched ZEISS Visioner 1, an innovative digital microscope enabling all-in-one focus in real-time.

Place an Order Copy of This Report (Single User License) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029683/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

We are committed to provide highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand the key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions with our market research offerings at an affordable cost.

