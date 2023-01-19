Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Size Will Reach USD 5.48 Billion with CAGR of 7.2%, by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for autonomous control systems are among the main drivers driving Unmanned Ground Vehicles market revenue growth during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market size was USD 2.93 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Autonomous UGVs are generally utilised in difficult terrain, harsh settings, or areas that are off-limits to humans. The use of UGVs in such scenarios reduces the danger of harm to defence troops dramatically. Autonomous UGVs are employed to conduct Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations on battlefields, resulting in fewer losses due to cross-fire. Autonomous UGVs are employed in search and rescue efforts to find missing people and assess catastrophe damage. These vehicles are also utilised to control such risky circumstances effectively, assuring instant human protection. The employment of UGVs is intended to improve military forces' fighting capabilities.

Unmanned Ground Vehicles are used for a range of jobs that would be difficult, dangerous, or impossible for human operators to complete. These cars operate without the presence of a human. Unmanned ground vehicles, or UGVs, are useful in both military and civilian operations for carrying out a variety of mission-critical duties. These vehicles may be employed for a variety of activities, including reconnaissance, search and rescue missions, infrastructure monitoring, border surveillance, product transportation, explosive ordnance explosion, and mine clearing. Due to the high demand for unmanned ground vehicles in different sectors, particularly commercial and defence, manufacturers have introduced improved products to the market.

Companies profiled in the market report include Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, QinetiQ, KNDS Group, Autonomous Solutions Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., DOK-ING Ltd., and HORIBA MIRA Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• The worldwide unmanned ground vehicles market has been divided into four categories based on mobility: wheeled, tracked, legged, and hybrid. In 2021, the wheel segment generated the most income. The free-rolling front wheels of the UGV are outfitted with sensors for data collection and path-motion computations. The best technique to ensure a tight grip on the road is to use rear transaxle control. In the rain, the passage path should be made clear to assist the mobile robot in avoiding filthy areas and preventing hydroplaning. The UGV S-series can operate in hot weather. The UGV's cooling system has received special attention to ensure its capacity to work in hot situations.

• According to regional study, the North American market will account for the greatest market revenue share in 2021. This may be linked to factors such as increased investment in the development of UGVs and the increased usage of UGVs in the military sectors of numerous nations in the area, notably the United States. UGVs such as the Dragon Runner 10, a 10-pound gadget outfitted with transceivers, day and night cameras, and relaying all information to the operator from a distant location, are becoming more common. The United States is a forerunner in the development of autonomous systems.

• ADASI introduced the SCORPIO-M and SCORPIO-S, two covert Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) capable of communicating with an autonomous control station up to three kilometres distant while climbing stairs and sloping at a gradient of 40 to 45 degrees, on February 21, 2021. SCORPIO-S has a payload capacity of up to 100 kg and a six-hour endurance. Both UGVs were designed to aid in the deployment of special forces, with the mini capable of conducting ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance) operations both outside and inside, and the tiny more tactically oriented with dual day/night capabilities.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global unmanned ground vehicles industry into Mobility Outlook, Application Outlook, Operation mode Outlook, Size Outlook, System Outlook, Regional Outlook:

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Wheeled

Tracked

Legged

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Military

Commercial

Law Enforcement

Operation mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Autonomous

Tethered

Remotely-Operated

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large

Medium

Small

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Payloads

Navigation System

Controller System

Power System

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Conclusively, all aspects of the Unmanned Ground Vehicles market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.