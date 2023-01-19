Global Application Platform Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 19.56 Billion in 2030 | Top Players- IBM, SAP, Oracle

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the important reasons driving the global application platform market revenue growth include need for collaborative application development, the relevance of DevOps, and the rising popularity of cloud-based services.

The global Application Platform Market size was USD 10.23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

One of the primary drivers of the worldwide application platform market share growth is the increasing usage of cloud-based services. PaaS solutions allow Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) acquire the resources they need on demand, such as hardware, middleware, operating systems, software, and resources. Organizations require significant CAPEX and OPEX expenses to acquire, operate, and set up their data centres. They are accomplishing this through the usage of cloud platforms, which allow cost transfers from CAPEX to OPEX, cheaper setup and staff expenditures, and lower expansion costs. Any type of data may be easily connected with cloud-based systems, allowing for the creation of data-centric applications.

Users of the application will now have a more connected experience as a result of this aspect, which will provide them with fast access to relevant contextual information. Organizations that utilise cloud-based solutions have the benefit of adopting a single, all-purpose framework as needed and only paying for what they need, allowing them to avoid being reliant on a specific web application development framework. This allows organisations to deploy applications or products more quickly and reduces the additional expenses involved with establishing several platforms. For example, during VMware Explore 2022 Europe in Barcelona in November 2022, VMware introduced VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal. This new distributed cloud service will offer a more efficient, secure, and cost-effective cloud option for corporate applications.

Companies profiled in the market report include IBM, SAP, Oracle, Adobe, Microsoft, NEC Corporation, Micro Focus, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Red Hat, Inc., Salesforce Inc., GigaSpaces, Google.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• The worldwide application platform market is divided into database and cloud security, email security, network security, online security, and others. In 2021, the database and cloud security area generated the most revenue. Database solutions provide a wide range of managed data and analytics services. Using a hybrid, open-source approach, these solutions address the data-intensive needs of application developers, data scientists, and IT architects. Hybrid databases build a distributed hybrid data cloud to increase performance, reach, uptime, mobility, and cost effectiveness.

• According to geographical study, the North American market will account for the greatest revenue share in 2021. This expansion might be ascribed to the established technology market in the United States. According to studies, the IT business in the United States has a greater economic effect than other well-known areas such as construction, retail, and transportation. Furthermore, increased demand and the need for speedy software service delivery are a trend of rising technological investment. For example, investing in the software and service sectors in the United States market is feasible because it has the necessary platforms and infrastructure, a big installed base of users with connected devices, and the bandwidth required for these devices to communicate with one another.

• Google Cloud will launch its Business Application Platform, which is based on Apigee and AppSheet, in September 2020. As part of this strategy, Google is delivering many brand-new features for both services today. For example, the company is releasing the beta version of a new API Gateway built on top of the open-source Envoy project. This fully managed solution is intended to simplify the protection and administration of APIs across Google's server-less products, such as Cloud Functions and Cloud Run, as well as cloud computing services from other providers.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global application platform industry into Component Outlook, Operating System Outlook, Application Outlook, Organization Size Outlook, Deployment Type Outlook, End-Use Outlook, Regional Outlook:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Software

Application platform software

Transaction processing monitor software

Services

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Android

IOS

Windows

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Database and cloud security

Email security

Network security

Web security

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Small and medium enterprise

Large enterprise

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud

On-premises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation & logistics

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

