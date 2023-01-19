Clear Aligners Market Will Surpass USD 44.34 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 28.6% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global clear aligners market size was USD 4.59 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 28.6% over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clear aligners market size was USD 4.59 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 28.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Revenue growth of the market is expected to be driven by rising demand for cosmetic dentistry to fulfil the urge among individuals to attain a perfect aesthetic look.

Increasing awareness among individuals of oral health and cleanliness, prevalence of various orthodontic problems, and need for cosmetic dentistry is driving revenue growth of the clear aligners market. As per a report from the Dentistry Journal from October 2021, malocclusion is regarded as one of the most important oral health concerns, along with cavities and periodontal disease. In addition, rising Resarch and Development (R&D) efforts, investments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, as well as various other strategic initiatives is also driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 8 February 2022, scientists from Germany, Egypt, and the U.A.E. created a special, 3D-printed dental aligner with ‘4D’ form memory capabilities. The cost of producing additional aligners, according to the researchers, might be significantly reduced by using their dental aligners.

However, high cost of clear aligners is also a major factor, which could limit revenue growth of the clear aligner market during the forecast period. Factors such as advancement of technology used in doctor's diagnosis, treatment planning, preparation, and production of clear aligners. Lab costs associated with the manufacture of aligners are generally high. Hence, the treatment is more expensive compared to conventional orthodontic procedures. This could hamper revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The polyurethane plastic segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as versatility of the material to be used both as a hard and soft aligner is a major factor resulting in rising demand of this segment. It can be made soft enough to be worn for long periods of time without discomfort while still being strong enough to apply pressure to the teeth and realign them. In addition, the user benefits from the material's strength, toughness, and longevity as well as its exceptional comfort also results in revenue growth of the market.

• The standalone practice segment is expected to register largest revenue share over the forecast period. Factors such as knowledge of dental plans and treatments, customer-focused service, simple claims processing, and cost effectiveness contributes to revenue growth of the market. In 2019, Dentistry Confidence Monitor conducted a poll of more than 400 dentists working in both The National Health Service (NHS) and private practices. The results showed that 84% of private dentists and 17% of NHS dentists were satisfied with the quality of their patient treatment. In addition, 79% of private dentists said they could perform their job without feeling overly pressurised, as opposed to 8% of NHS dentists.

• The adults segment is expected to register largest revenue share over the forecast period. Adults are becoming more aware of the need of dental cleanliness and maintenance, the prevalence of orthodontic problems, and their desire to have their teeth straightened in order to smile their best and improve their appearance is driving revenue growth of this segment. Malocclusion affects 72% of persons in Europe. With a 53% frequency and the third-highest number of cases, malocclusion occurs frequently in the U. S.

• The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global clear aligners market over the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness of dental health and hygiene, technological advancements in dentistry and orthodontics, and an increase in the desire among people, particularly among millennials and generation Z, to have straight teeth in order to ‘look good with a perfect smile’ are major factors driving revenue growth in this region. Major companies are working on partnership agreements, and collaborations and also adopting various other initiatives, which is eventually resulting in revenue growth of the market. A survey conducted by the American Oral Association found that 85% of Americans genuinely value and consider their dental health to be an essential part of overall body maintenance. Four million Americans wear braces, and 25% of them are adults.

• On 14 October 2022, Clarity Aligners Flex + Force are introduced in Norway by 3M Oral Care in collaboration with Unident. With the use of the device, orthodontists can integrate two distinctive aligner materials into a single treatment plan, providing patients with a personalized experience. The 3M Oral Care Portal offers this next-generation aligner system, which enables dentists to treat patients with mixed dentition as well as easy to difficult cases. 3M Oral Care Portal's 5-step ordering procedure makes it possible to create two-material treatment designs. Oral Care Portal is a cloud-based software program that offers easy access to a single platform for treating patients with aligners, monitoring their progress, and offering retention

Companies profiled in the market report are:

The 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, Envista, Align Technology, Inc., Argen.com., TP Orthodontics, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, SmileDirectClub, and Angel Aligner.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global clear aligners market based on material, end-use, age group, distribution channel, type, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Polyurethane plastic

• Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Others

End-use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Hospitals

• Dental and orthodontic clinics

• Standalone practices

• Group practices

• Others

Age Group (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Adults

• Teens

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Laboratories

• Direct Sales

• Others

Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• At home aligners

• In office aligners

• Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Capsule Endoscopy report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

