Online Doctor Consultation Market By Size, Share, Price, Global Demand | Indian Market Analysis | CAGR 26.10% By 2028
The global online doctor consultation market size was worth USD 3824.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 15375.16 million by 2028SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global online doctor consultation market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the online doctor consultation market. The global online doctor consultation market is segregated based on indication, consultation, application, and region. Based on indication, the market is divided into cardiology, dermatology, diabetes consultation, gastroenterology, general physician, gynecology, neurology, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics, sexology, stress & mental health, weight management, and others. Among these, the dermatology segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on the consultation, the market is classified into audio chat and video chat. In 2021, the video chat category dominated the global market. Based on application, the market is divided into disease-specific health assessment, health education, medical files management, online reference services, and remote consultation disease-specific health assessment is most lucrative. Key players in the global online doctor consultation market are Babylon Health, CallHealth, DocPrime, DocsApp, E-clinic, eVaidya Pvt. Ltd., iCliniq, LiveHealth Online, Lybrate, Phasorz Technology Private Ltd., Sanitas, Singularity Healthcare IT Systems Pvt. Ltd., VSee, YourDoctors Online.
The global online doctor consultation market size was worth USD 3824.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 15375.16 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 26.10 percent over the forecast period.
Global Online Doctor Consultation Market Overview
A virtual consultation between a doctor and a patient via a video call program or app is called an "online doctor consultation." Because of its potential, it is becoming extremely popular. It makes service delivery quick and simple. It also helps to cut costs and save time and effort. Additionally, common conditions including acne, the flu, sinuses, bites from deer ticks, and urinary tract infections can be successfully treated with online doctor consultations.
It is anticipated that an increase in the senior population and a growth in the prevalence of several diseases, including diabetes, orthopedic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and dermatitis, will spur the global online doctor consultations market during the projected period. The major restraints to the online doctor consultation market are consumers still place more trust in in-person interactions and rural communities lack the information & resources necessary to receive such services. The market for online doctor consultations offers advantages like a larger consumer base and accessibility to specialized services even from remote places.
Online Doctor Consultation Market: Geographical Analysis
The global online doctor consultation market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Since video doctor consultations are already a popular practice in North America, the region is anticipated to dominate the global market for online medical consultations. Players in North American telemedicine benefit greatly from government monitoring support. According to the America Hospital Association, 65 percent of U.S. hospitals use video and other forms of technology to communicate with patients and practitioners who provide consultations. Consumers find video consultations on a computer, tablet, or smartphone more appealing. For instance, a 2015 American Well Telemedicine Consumer survey found that 64% of Americans were open to a video consultation with their physician.
Recent Development:
August 2020: Teladoc Health (US) and Livongo (US) partnered to improve online consultations by providing AI technology for quick diagnosis and consultation for Teladoc's customers throughout the world.
July 2020:
To expand Teladoc's product and service offering and strengthen its position among hospitals and healthcare systems, the company sought to purchase InTouch Health.
InTouch Health was acquired by market rival Teladoc Health (US) for USD 600 million (US). Teladoc planned to acquire InTouch Health to broaden its selection of goods and services and to improve its standing among hospitals and healthcare organizations.
March 2020: The Practo + health plan, which offers unlimited online doctor consultations, was introduced by Practo (India).
Browse the full “Online Doctor Consultation Market By Indication (Cardiology, Dermatology, Diabetes Consultation, Gastroenterology, General Physician, Gynecology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Sexology, Stress and Mental Health, Weight Management, Others), By Consultation (Audio Chat, Video Chat), By Application (Disease-Specific, Health Assessment, Health Education, Medical Files Management, Online Reference Services, Remote Consultation), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-doctor-consultation-market
Global Online Doctor Consultation: Growth Drivers
A tremendous increase in online doctor consultations due to COVID-19 to drive market growth
The global market for online doctor consultations has seen significant growth because of the restrictions on physical contact due to Covid 19. Also, online medical consultations are predicted to increase due to the rise in the senior population and the incidence of numerous ailments, such as diabetes, orthopedic problems, cardiovascular diseases, and dermatitis.
Global Online Doctor Consultation: Restraints
Lack of awareness hinders the market growth
Rural populations don't have access to the knowledge and resources needed to obtain these services, which is a big barrier to the global online doctor consultations market growth. Additionally, some consumers continue to trust face-to-face encounters with doctors. The high cost of infrastructure setup is another factor.
