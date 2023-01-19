Fiber Optic Cable Market Size Will Reach Nearly USD 11.33 Billion with CAGR of 11%, in 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising internet penetration will be a major driver of the global fiber optic cable market revenue growth throughout the forecast period

Fiber Optic Cable Market – USD 4.43 Billion in 2021, CAGR of 11%, Rising internet penetration. To deliver data connections, fibre optic internet employs cables with small glass or plastic strands.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fiber Optic Cable Market size was USD 4.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The key element driving the global fiber optic cable market revenue growth is rising demand for high bandwidth. Fiber optics have a bandwidth of 1 Gbps. Fiber optic networks, with speeds ranging from 5 Mbps to 100 Gbps, are far faster than the fastest copper Internet connections. When compared to copper cables of the same diameter, fibre optic cables can transport significantly more data and provide a considerable boost in signal bandwidth. A 500-meter-long multimode fibre cable, for example, may transmit 1 GHz since the standard Bandwidth-Distance Product (BDP) for multimode fibre is 500 MHz/km. Furthermore, technical improvements in the telecom business have significantly expanded the adoption of broadband network topologies, which is boosting market revenue growth.

Another element driving revenue growth in the fibre optic cable industry is people's increasing desire for higher speeds. Internet rates of up to 100 Gbps are possible with fibre optic connectivity. These quicker speeds are significant because they prevent internet slowdowns when there is a high demand for internet access. Consumers may expect greater VoIP voice quality, faster data transfers to the cloud, and faster download speeds as a result of fibre optic cable, which is boosting market revenue growth.

Companies profiled in the market report include TE Connectivity, Corning Incorporated, Amphenol Corporation, Infinite Electronics International, Inc., Hitachi Information & Telecommunication Engineering, Ltd., Belden Inc., Ratioplast-Electronics, Panduit, RS Components Pte. Ltd Robinson Road, and NEXANS.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/21

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• The worldwide fibre optic cable market is divided into two types: glass and plastic. In 2021, the glass category generated the most revenue. A glass fiber-optic cable is made out of bundled glass fibres. Total reflection at wavelengths ranging from 500 nm to 900 nm enables each individual glass fibre to conduct light from the light source to the fiber's other end. For high temperatures and durability, glass optical fibres are constructed of small glass strands packed together under a stainless-steel coating. They are attached to specialised photoelectric sensors and direct light from the detecting head to the target.

• In 2021, the North American market will have the highest revenue share. Rising demand for enhanced connectivity and widespread 3G/4G service use in nations such as the United States and Canada is driving revenue growth in the area. Rising demand for fast data and rising demand for high bandwidth are also driving revenue growth in the region's market. Furthermore, customers are using fibre optic connections for data security, and utilisation of fibre optic connectors in applications such as online gaming, video services, and others has expanded, which is driving revenue development in the region to some extent.

• Prysmian announced a cooperation with Telstra in Australia to construct a brand-new, revolutionary inter-capital fibre optic cable network on May 12, 2022. Telstra will build a brand-new, cutting-edge inter-city redundancy (dual) route as part of the multi-year national fibre optic network project, adding up to 20,000 cable route kilometres of additional fibre optic terrestrial cable, enhancing capacity for both inter-capital travel and rural travel.

To understand how our Fiber Optic Cable Market can bring difference to your business strategy:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/21

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global fiber optic cable industry into Type Outlook, Cable Outlook, Deployment Outlook, Application Outlook, Regional Outlook:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Glass

Plastic

Cable Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Communication

Telecom

Premises

Utility

Cable Antenna Television

Industrial

Military

Others

Non-Communication

Sensors

Fiber Optic Lighting

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Underground

Underwater

Aerial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/21

Key Advantages of Fiber Optic Cable Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Fiber Optic Cable industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Fiber Optic Cable market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.