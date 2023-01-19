Protective Clothing Market Expand at a CAGR of ~7% Assessment for the Driving Factors and Opportunities During 2023-2033

Protective clothing market can majorly be attributed to the rapidly expanding textile industry around the world.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Protective Clothing Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global protective clothing market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 18 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~7%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 10 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of protective clothing market worldwide are rapid booming textile industry, along with growing concern for employee safety in workplace.Market Definition of Protective ClothingAs insulating the body from the environment, protective clothing shields the body from harmful external influences including heat, chemicals, mechanical risks, bad weather, etc. Owing to their varied uses, they are highly demand in chemical industry. Protective clothing and equipment examples include hard helmets, gloves, and safety boots. Also during the phase of covid19, protective clothing such as PPE kits proved to be beneficial in protecting all the frontline workers.Get Sample PDF of This Research Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4499 Global Protective Clothing Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global protective clothing market can majorly be attributed to the rapidly expanding textile industry around the world. The worldwide textile sector generated over USD 900 billion in revenue in 2018, and it is predicted that this figure would rise to USD 1,250 billion by 2024, with a consistent CAGR of around 5%. Additionally, growing prevalence of industrial accidents is also expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. Numerous sectors have expanded as a result of the recent industrialization. However, the number of fatalities and accidents has also significantly grown. The need for protective garments is anticipated to rise quickly in order to protect the workforce. Around 5,000 fatal workplace accidents are expected to occur in the United States overall year 2020, according to estimates.The global protective clothing market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Growth in cases of structure firesGrowing investment of companies in R&D activitiesRapid growing urbanization and industrializationGlobal Protective Clothing Market: Restraining FactorAccidents at work could result in both physical and monetary harm to the employers and the affected employees. The appropriate use of PPE provides the best protection against workplace risks. The primary criterion for choosing the protective clothing inventory shall be characteristics that motivate employees to wear apparel at the suitable time and in the proper manner. Employers must choose the suitable protective clothing to meet the unique workplace hazards and ensure that their staff are properly trained on how to use and dispose of the clothing. However improper use of the protective clothing would the responsibility of the employee itself. Hence there are various wearabilty issues causing a threat for the market. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global protective clothing market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study@ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/protective-clothing-market/4499 Global Protective Clothing Market SegmentationBy Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polyamide, PBI, Cotton Fibers, Laminated Polyesters, and Others)By Application (Thermal, Mechanical, Chemical, Radiation, and Others)By End-Use (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Medical, Defense, Firefighters, and Others)Owing to the growth of the construction industry, the construction segment is predicted to hold the largest market share by 2033. According to a recent report, the construction sector in the United States generated almost USD 2 trillion in revenue in 2019. Additionally, it is anticipated that the construction sector will rise during the evaluation period owing to an increase in demand for construction processes across a variety of industries, as well as an increase in GDP and industrialization.By RegionThe Asia Pacific protective clothing market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Increasing demand and growing manufacturing of textile fibers, along with growing disposable income are some of the major factors estimated to boost the growth of the market in this region. According to the estimate, China was account for around 120 billion USD, or nearly 52% of the entire Asian textile export market, making it the leading exporter of textiles globally in 2021. Additionally, the employment rate in the apparel sector, fast urbanization, and emerging industries are anticipated to create profitable growth prospects for the protective clothing market throughout the anticipated period. The International Labor Organization estimates that 65 million people, or 75% of all garment workers globally, were working in the Asia-Pacific region.The market research report on global protective clothing also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Key Market Players Featured in the Global Protective Clothing MarketSome of the key players of the global protective clothing market are Protective Industrial Products, Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Inc., 3M, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ansell Group, KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION, Teijin Aramid BV, Sioen Industries NV, Cintas Corporation, and others.Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? 