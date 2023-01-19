North America Digital Payment Market Growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during forecast period 2021-2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Digital Payment Market is expected to grow from US$ 38,853.59 million in 2021 to US$ 107,351.18 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Business Market Insights North America Digital Payment Market report 2028, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The North America Digital Payment Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the North America Digital Payment Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Digital Payment Market are:
• ACI Worldwide, Inc.
• Adyen
• Block, Inc.
• Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.
• Fiserv, Inc.
• Global Payments Inc.
• Novatti Group Ltd
• PayPal Holdings, Inc.
• Paysafe Limited
• PayU

North America Digital Payment Market Segmentation:

North America Digital Payment Market, by Component
• Solution
• Payment Gateway
• Payment Processing
• Payment Security and Fraud Management
• Point of Sale
• Payment Wallet
• Services
• Professional Services
• Managed Services

North America Digital Payment Market, by Deployment
• On-Premise
• Cloud-Based

North America Digital Payment Market, by Organization Size
• SMEs
• Large Enterprises

North America Digital Payment Market, by Industry
• BFSI
• Retail and Ecommerce
• Healthcare
• Travel and Hospitality
• Media and Entertainment
• IT and Telecom
• Others

North America Digital Payment Market, by Country
• US
• Canada
• Mexico

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report North America Digital Payment Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global North America Digital Payment Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the North America Digital Payment Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

North America Digital Payment Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:
1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period?
2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the North America Digital Payment market during the forecast period?
3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the North America Digital Payment market?
4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the North America Digital Payment market across different regions?
5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the North America Digital Payment market?
6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

