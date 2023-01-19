Polymeric Sand Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~7% Assessment for the Driving Factors and Opportunities During 2023-2033

Polymeric sand market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 170 billion by 2033 by expanding at a CAGR of ~7%.

Global Polymeric Sand Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global polymeric sand market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 170 billion by 2033 by expanding at a CAGR of ~7%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 100 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of polymeric sand market worldwide are increased adoption of polymeric sand across construction industries, along with increased demand for construction of footpath, cycle spaces, and more.Market Definition of Polymeric SandPolymeric sand is a substance that is used to fill the joints between pavers, tiles, and natural stone. Sand for pavers, jointing, and hardscaping are some of its alternate names. Fine grains make up jointing sand, which producers then supplement with a combination of certain additive particles. The usage of polymeric sand boosts the overall landscaped area surface's resilience. As a result, there is less chance that water would leak between the interlocking tiles and into the sand or crushed stone base below. Hence the demand for polymeric sand is expected to be boosted. Global Polymeric Sand Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global polymeric sand market can majorly be attributed to the rising global demand for luxury residences and expanding public infrastructure investments. Polymeric sand is frequently used to fill spaces between different paver kinds, including concrete, stone, and rock pavers. The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) claims that traffic congestion and delays on U.S. interstates cost over USD 170 billion in lost time and fuel. The Trump administration has put up an infrastructure proposal to increase funding for creating new and improving existing economic infrastructures such as highways, airports, and trains. As it is mostly utilised in pavements and auxiliary spaces around roadways, airports, and other mass transit systems, this would consequently increase demand for polymeric sand. Additionally, the market growth is predicted to be fueled by the recent rise in the construction industry. According to recent statistics, the U.S. construction industry will spend somewhere about USD 2 trillion in total by 2020. In addition, the construction sector in the United States contributed around 4% of the nation's GDP in 2021. The Trump administration has put up an infrastructure proposal to increase funding for creating new and improving existing economic infrastructures such as highways, airports, and trains. As it is mostly utilised in pavements and auxiliary spaces around roadways, airports, and other mass transit systems, this would consequently increase demand for polymeric sand. Additionally, the market growth is predicted to be fueled by the recent rise in the construction industry. According to recent statistics, the U.S. construction industry will spend somewhere about USD 2 trillion in total by 2020. The global polymeric sand market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Growing investment in construction of roadsUpsurge growth in real estateIncreasing demand for construction of buildingsSignificant growth in chemical industryGlobal Polymeric Sand Market: Restraining FactorCertain drawbacks of polymeric sands include the development of polyhaze, which forms on paving stones as a result of leftover product and detracts from their appearance. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global polymeric sand market during the forecast period. Global Polymeric Sand Market SegmentationBy Product (Polymeric Sand, and Polymeric Dust)By Application (Patios, Pool Deck, Pavements & Auxiliary Spaces, Parking Spaces, and Others)By End-Use (Industrial, Residential, Commercial, and Municipal)The residential segment is expected to have the largest market share by 2033, owing to an increase in the number of residential buildings worldwide. According to projections, there would be close to 100 million single-family dwellings in the United States in 2020. During the same time span, there were also about 5 million multifamily residential buildings. Furthermore, owing to the growing demand for homes from the expanding population, the residential category is predicted to generate the largest revenue. According to estimates, single-family homes made up 90% of the country's buildings in 2020, totaling around 200 billion square feet. According to estimates, single-family homes made up 90% of the country’s buildings in 2020, totaling around 200 billion square feet.By RegionThe North America polymeric sand market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Upsurge growth in construction industry, and growing presence of various leading key market players are the two major factors estimated to boost the growth of the market in this region. The construction industry in the US employs more than 7.6 million people across over 745,000 businesses. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing population in North America would boost the need for new development. In 2019, the United States spent a total of USD 1.3 trillion. Additionally, during that time, construction in the private, governmental, and commercial sectors of the United States cost a combined USD 977 billion, USD 329 billion, and USD 29 billion.The market research report on global polymeric sand also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Key Market Players Featured in the Global Polymeric Sand MarketSome of the key players of the global polymeric sand market are Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., Techniseal Inc., Sable Marco Inc. (Sika), SRW Products, Inc., Alliance Designer Products Inc., Oldcastle APG, Inc., Black Diamond Coatings, Twin City Concrete Products., SILPRO, Ash Grove Packaging, and others. 