Global Dental Floss Market Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Risks Factors Analysis 2023-2030

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Dental Floss Market value was USD 579.8 Million in 2022. It is expected to rise to USD 738 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR 4.6% between 2023-2030.

Good oral hygiene is only possible with dental floss. It can remove plaque and bacteria between your teeth as well as food particles from your gums. Dental floss can also stimulate blood flow and clean the gums more effectively. Learn more about dental floss benefits and how to use it.

The global market for dental floss is forecast to grow due to the increasing prevalence of periodontal disease around the world. Periodontal diseases result mainly from inflammation and infections of the bone and gums that support and surround the teeth. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), periodontal disease is common in both developed and developing countries. It affects around 20 to 50 percent of the global population.

The global market for dental floss is forecast to grow due to rising awareness about oral hygiene. The American Dental Association (ADA), for instance, promotes oral hygiene among Americans. The American Dental Association (ADA), recommends flossing your teeth daily to improve oral health, prevent tooth decay and gum disease, and reduce the risk of tooth decay.

The Dental Floss market report covers the Top Players:

Procter & Gamble

Colgate

Johnson & Johnson

Sunstar Group

Dr Fresh

DenTek

Lion Corporation

Plackers

Watsons

Good Tooth

Shanghai Loud

The Humble Co

Naisen Caring

Guangzhou Weimeizi

Perfect Group Co. Ltd

Fawnmum

Dr.Tung?s

Segmentation of the Dental Floss Market:

These are the main product categories included in the Dental Floss market report:

Waxed Floss

Unwaxed Floss

Others

Dental Floss

Application in the Dental Floss market report:

Hospitals

Dental clinics

In-House

Others

Segment Percentage By Country And Region, Dental Floss 2023

Geographically, there are five regions that make up the global Dental Floss market: North America (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

- North American country-level analyses include the U.S., Canada, and the Rest of North America. Analyze and forecast Dental Floss for Europe, including markets from the U.K. through France and Germany. Asia Pacific includes India, China and Japan, as well as the Rest of Asia Pacific. Market analysis and forecast for the Middle East & Africa include South Africa, GCC countries, and the Rest Of The Middle East & Africa. The South American market Dental Floss is divided into Brazil (and the Rest of South America).

The purpose of this Dental Floss market study :

1) Give insight into market growth factors. Analyze the market for Dental Floss' based on different factors such as price analysis, supply chains analysis, and five intercom analysis.

2) This report Provides forecasts and detailed analysis of the global Dental Floss Market.

3) This report Provides a country-level analysis of the market for the current size of the Dental Floss Market as well as future growth.

4) This report provides country-level market analyses of the segment by product type, application, and sub-segments.

5) This report Establishes historical revenues and future revenue for market segments or sub-segments that relate to four major geographic areas and their respective countries: North America (Europe), Asia (Asia), and North America.

6) This report Monitor and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures or strategic alliances.

