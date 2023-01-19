Global Oral Biologics & Biosimilar Drugs Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Oral Biologics & Biosimilar Drugs Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Oral Biologics & Biosimilar Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market. As per TBRC’s oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market forecast, the oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.77 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market is due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, and cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market share. Major players in the oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market include Novartis, Rani Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Co., AstraZeneca PLC., Novo Nordisk A/S.

Trending Oral Biologics & Biosimilar Drugs Market Trend

The latest trend in the oral biologics and biosimilar market is the creation of new insulin biosimilars. The key players operating in the oral biologics and biosimilar market are investing in creating a biosimilar copy of insulin. This is also promoting competition among various biosimilar manufacturers. For instance, in August 2020, Biocon Biologics India Ltd., an India-based fully integrated global biosimilars organization, in partnership with Mylan, a US-based biosimilar company, has launched Semglee, insulin glargine injection in the U.S.

Oral Biologics & Biosimilar Drugs Market Segments

• By Therapy: Lymphocyte Modulators, Interleukin Inhibitors, Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors

• By Disease: Asthma, Crohn'S Disease, Carcinoma, Arthritis, Diabetes, Multiple Myeloma, Enterocolitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Sarcoma, Psoriasis, and Others

• By Molecule Type: Vaccines, Proteins & Peptides, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Other Molecule Types

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A biosimilar refers to a medication that closely resembles a biologic medication in both structure and function. A biologic drug, however, is a treatment created using a biological system, such as yeast, bacteria, or animal cells. A biological product is considered "biosimilar" if it is extremely similar to and bears no discernible clinical differences from an FDA-approved reference product already in use.

