According to CMi Global Air Ambulance Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 10 Bn By 2030, At 8.7% CAGR

The Global Air Ambulance Market was estimated at USD 5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Air Ambulance Market was estimated at USD 5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% between 2022 and 2030.
Air Ambulance Market: Overview
An aviation ambulance is a special type of aircraft designed to perform aviation medical services in emergencies where it takes time for onshore medical assistance to arrive. Ambulances include airplanes and helicopters that have all medical facilities and are intended for medical assistance in areas that ambulances cannot reach, such as mountain peaks.
Increasing accidents and increasing life-threatening threats such as stroke, heart attack, trauma and other medical conditions will lead to increased demand for efficient emergency medical services and ultimately to the growth of ambulance services around the world be connected.
Air Ambulance Market: Growth Drivers
The number of multinational hospitals with improved economic conditions, improved access to efficient emergency care, increased prevalence of cardiovascular disease worldwide, rational reimbursement policies, and appropriate air ambulance services Increasing per capita health care costs and improving rural health infrastructure through strategic cooperation initiatives by key market players are driving the growth of the global air ambulance service market.
Advances in air ambulances are centered around the care of patients being transported using the latest innovative medical devices. In addition, a technically advanced communication system can send real-time data about the patient’s health to hospital specialists, helping doctors prepare for emergencies. Currently, aviation ambulances are equipped with the following emergency medical devices: B. Ventilators, cardiac monitors, and defibrillators to provide emergency medical care to patients.
Key Insights:
C) Based on type segmentation, the rotary-wing type was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.
D) On the basis of region, the “North America” region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
In the Asia Pacific region, the air ambulance service market is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The presence of developing countries such as China, India and Japan is expected to boost the growth of the ambulance service market in the region. In addition, the rapidly growing medical tourism industry in these countries is also due to the growing demand for ambulance services in the region.
Key Players
PHI, Inc.
Air Methods Corporation
REVA Inc.
European Air Ambulance
Air Charter Services Pvt. Ltd.
The Air Ambulance Market is segmented as follows:
By Types
Rotary-wing
Fixed-wing
By Service Model
Hospital-based
Community-based
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
