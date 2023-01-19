EDDY ANDREWS UNVEILS NEW $5 MILLION VENTURE CAPITALIST SCHEME
Brisbane Marketing Strategist Edward Andrews is looking to reverse that trend and is launching his own $5 million Venture Capitalist scheme for entrepreneurs.BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For entrepreneurs and startups, it has never been more challenging to break through and be successful. Despite their fantastic ideas, the current economic downturn following the COVID-19 pandemic and global energy crisis has seen a sharp drop in the number of investors. Experienced Brand and Marketing Strategist Eddy Andrews is looking to reverse that trend and is launching his own $5 million Venture Capitalist scheme for budding entrepreneurs.
Investors are essential in helping the latest generation of technology and innovations to get to the market. Without that much-needed injection of cash and expert industry advice, many of these exciting products and ventures never get off the ground. With over a decade of an experience in supporting businesses, alongside successfully launching several of his own companies, Eddy Andrews is one of the most experienced individuals in the sector.
However, the global economic crisis is placing significant pressure on businesses and investors and is seeing available capital decrease. This is severely impacting startups and increasing competition, reducing the ability to bring new and exciting products to market. That is why Eddy Andrews has decided to launch a brand new Venture Capitalist scheme that is offering up to $5 million to enthusiastic and innovative new entrepreneurs.
While his own background is in branding and marketing, Eddy Andrews is offering the Venture Capitalist opportunity to any budding startup in any industry. This is a unique opportunity that will Eddy hopes will provide young moguls with the opportunity to expand their horizons.
Alongside the investment, he will also be providing personal support helping individuals with their branding, marketing and PR. With his clients having achieved coverage in some of the world’s leading print and broadcast media, including the Wall Street Journal, BBC and Forbes, Eddy Andrews knows what it takes to successfully launch a business and maximise its reach.
Applications for the new Eddy Andrews Venture Capitalist scheme will open on February 1st for a period of eight weeks. Eddy will be personally reviewing each applicant himself before making a decision on which startups he will be supporting with investment.
Speaking ahead of the launch of the launch of the new scheme, Eddy Andrews said, “Having been working with startups and some of the world’s most exciting entrepreneurs for over a decade, I have seen first-hand how difficult it is to break through. Alongside hard work and dedication, it also requires the support of experienced industry professionals.
That is why I’m launching this brand new $5 million Venture Capitalist scheme for all entrepreneurs. This is a unique opportunity designed to provide a much-needed cash injection, but alongside that, I will also be personally supporting them with advice to ensure they get the best start to their business possible.”
To find out more about Eddy Andrews and to learn how you can apply to become part of the Eddy Andrews Venture Capitalist scheme, visit https://eddyandrews.info/.
