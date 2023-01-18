Submit Release
Building on a legacy of community resilience in Sunflower County, Mississippi

In this episode of “Reimagine Rural,” Tony Pipa visits Drew and Moorhead, two towns in Sunflower County, Mississippi, once home to cotton plantations, where the country’s history of slavery and the civil rights movement set the context for these rural towns and their path to renewal today. Local leaders and homecomers describe their efforts to build communities where people want to live—and the role of beauty and leisure in achieving their visions.

Get more research about rural policy here.

Participants in this episode:

