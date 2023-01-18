ExGen: Empire Mine Project Moving Closer to Production

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Custer County, Idaho, USA, further to Phoenix’s news releases of January 4 and January 12, 2023. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.

A total of 1,077 meters ('m') of a planned 1,500 m metallurgical core drilling program were completed during 2022 to provide samples and technical information for further metallurgical testing, geotechnical studies, and geological modeling.

Significant drill results from holes KXD22-04 to KDX22-07 are presented on Table 1 and include the following highlights:

Hole KXD22-04

11.00 m of 1.59% copper, 45.60 grammes / tonne ('g/t') silver, and 0.37% zinc starting at the surface

Including 5.20 m of 2.00% copper and 56.30 g/t silver from the surface

And including 1.20 m of 5.19% copper, 149.00 g/t silver, and 1.61% zinc from 9.80 m



And 0.60 m of 2.55% copper and 58.80 g/t silver from 12.80 m



And 2.70 m of 0.597 g/t gold and 13.60 g/t silver from 80.30 m

Hole KXD22-05

17.70 m of 0.59% copper, 20.10 g/t silver, and 0.39% zinc starting at a depth of 22.60 m Including 1.20 m of 7.43 g/t gold and 10.50 g/t silver from 29.30 m And including 3.40 m of 1.98% copper, 0.32 g/t gold, 60.30 g/t silver, and 0.90% zinc from 35.40 m



Hole KXD22-06

56.70 meters (‘m’) of 0.54% copper, 19.90 grammes / tonne (‘g/t’) silver, and 0.73% zinc starting at the surface including 17.10 m of 1.11% copper and 22.90 g/t silver from the surface and including 5.90 m of 1.38% copper and 23.40 g/t silver from 6.60 m and including 3.20 m of 0.49 g/t gold from 15.50 m and including 12.50 m of 0.62% copper, 24.60 g/t silver, and 1.28% zinc from 20.70 m and including 1.70 m of 0.75 g/t gold from 20.70 m and including 15.00 m of 0.47% copper, 27.80 g/t silver, and 1.52% zinc from 24.20 m





Hole KXD22-07

1.50 m of 0.93% copper, 33.90 g/t silver, and 490 ppm tungsten starting at a depth of 9.80 m

2.80 m of 2.15% copper and 125.30 g/t silver from 15.50 m including 1.20 m of 4.49% copper and 269.10 g/t silver from 17.10 m





The 2022 metallurgical exploration program was designed to collect material from each of the metallurgical domains to evaluate their variability within the Empire Open Pit while improving the understanding of the geologic and structural controls on mineralization. The results confirmed the continuity of mineralization within the Empire Open Pit, and which appears along structures striking northeast and dipping steeply to the southeast. Phoenix is assessing these results for inclusion in updated geologic models and is targeting additional drilling.

Phoenix noted:

The Phoenix team targeted specific zones within the Empire resource in order to collect samples that are representative of the geology and grade characteristics of the deposit as a whole. The samples will be used in the additional testing of ammonium thiosulfate as a recovery agent for copper, gold, and silver, which may enable us to bring forward production of gold and silver, currently scheduled as a second phase of the Empire Open Pit project.

Consistent with the copper, gold, and silver values previously reported for holes KXD22-01 through KXD22-03, holes KXD22- 04 and KXD22-05 show equally robust values including 11 meters grading 1.59% copper and 45.60 g/t silver in KXD22-04 and 17.70 meters of 0.59% copper and 20.10 g/t silver, including 1.20 meters of 7.43 g/t gold.

Consistent with the copper, gold, and silver values previously reported for holes KXD22-01 through KXD22-05, hole KXD22-06 and the upper portion of KXD22-07 continues to show robust metal values including 56.70 m grading 0.54% copper, 19.90 g/t silver, and 0.73% zinc from the surface in KXD22-06, and 2.80 m of 2.15% copper and 125.30 g/t silver in KXD22-07. (KXD22-07 was terminated early, at a depth of 71 feet, after encountering historical underground workings. Hole 7 was redrilled as KXD22-07B to a depth of 432.5 feet (132 m). Assays for KXD22-07B are pending.)

Most importantly, the intercepts in the drilling program thus far are consistent with the team’s expectations and meet the ore type-grade-interval length necessary for the metallurgical test work currently being undertaken.

The metallurgical testing program is progressing as planned; however, as previously noted, assay results are taking longer than originally anticipated due to laboratory backlog.



Table 1 – Empire Drilling Results Holes KXD22-04 to KXD22-07 (part)

Drill Hole Intersection Meters* g/tonne % % % ppm ppm Number From To Interval Au Ag Cu Pb Zn Mo W KXD22- 04 0 11 11 0.072 45.6 1.59 0.03 0.37 31.4 168.9 including 0 5.2 5.2 0.114 56.3 2 0.01 0.08 10.6 157.7 including 9.8 11 1.2 0.09 149 5.19 0.17 1.61 126 110 and 12.8 13.4 0.6 0.05 58.8 2.55 0.01 0.08 27 60 and 31.2 34.7 3.5 0.094 13.6 0.84 0.01 0.11 58.7 40.9 and 46.6 52.7 6.1 0.028 0.6 0 0 0.01 435.6 11.5 and 80.3 83.1 2.7 0.597 13.6 0.17 0.04 0.32 230.4 120.6 and 90.8 92.4 1.5 0.11 15.5 0.08 0.01 0.04 337 90 and 107.4 109.9 2.4 0.02 38.4 0.03 0.01 0.02 63 420 KXD22- 05 22.6 40.2 17.7 0.645 20.1 0.59 0.05 0.39 54.9 47.1 including 23.9 25.3 1.4 0.14 40.1 0.64 0.01 0.38 157 110 including 29.3 30.5 1.2 7.43 10.5 0.14 0 0.24 9 10 including 35.4 38.7 3.4 0.32 60.3 1.98 0.24 0.9 160 100 and 49.4 57 7.6 0.11 4.4 0.16 0.05 0.38 26 32.4 including 49.4 50.4 1.1 0.14 19.4 0.67 0.31 1.53 31 110 KXD22-06 0 56.7 56.7 0.194 19.9 0.54 0.03 0.73 49.1 103.2 including 0 33.2 33.2 0.184 21.4 0.83 0.01 0.65 52.6 113.4 including 0 17.1 17.1 0.087 22.9 1.11 0.01 0.26 60.5 97.4 including 6.6 12.5 5.9 0.048 23.4 1.38 0.01 0.3 106.9 153.6 including 15.5 18.7 3.2 0.495 11.9 0.55 0 0.43 55.1 91.9 including 20.7 33.2 12.5 0.296 24.6 0.62 0.01 1.28 46 144.8 including 20.7 22.4 1.7 0.75 3.8 0.19 0 0.4 37 40 including 24.2 39.2 15 0.157 27.8 0.47 0.02 1.52 41.7 130.2 including 24.2 31.5 7.3 0.245 25.8 0.78 0.01 1.38 45.8 196.7 including 39.2 43.9 4.7 0.423 32.5 0.32 0.22 0.8 58.1 135.5 including 47.1 48.8 1.7 0.38 6.2 0.06 0.01 0.53 74 150 including 50.3 56.7 6.4 0.263 6.6 0.17 0.01 0.44 11.7 24.8 And 59.7 70.4 10.7 0.1 7.7 0.17 0.02 0.59 33.7 22.1 And 68.9 75 6.1 0.24 13.2 0.29 0.01 0.35 10.8 50 including 71.9 75 3.1 0.285 12.2 0.26 0 0.13 7 70 And 93.6 96.6 3 0.105 10.3 0.36 0.01 0.15 30 60 KXD22-07** 9.8 11.3 1.5 0.03 33.9 0.93 0.01 0.02 42 490 And 15.5 18.3 2.8 0.018 125.3 2.15 0.01 0.01 87 165.6 including 17.1 18.3 1.2 0.04 269.1 4.49 0.01 0.01 52 260

* Length along hole (not necessarily equivalent to true width).

** KXD22-07 was terminated in a historical mine working at 18.3 m. KXD22-07B was collared and redrilled the original hole. Assay results are pending.





Jason Riley, CEO of ExGen, commented: “ExGen is excited for the year ahead, looking forward to the 2023 exploration programs and the continued development progress on the Empire Pit.”

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL PROTOCOLS

Phoenix states that all PQ and HQ drill core is logged by Konnex personnel at Phoenix's drill core facility located in Mackay, Idaho, USA. The drill core is then cut in half. One half is sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying, and the other half is kept for future reference. A strict QA/QC program is in place by integrating duplicates, blanks, and certified reference standards into the core sample sequence.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical information provided in this release.

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. The company intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong

Chief Financial Officer

Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

