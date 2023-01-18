Submit Release
Alexander’s Declares Quarterly $4.50 Dividend on Common Shares

/EIN News/ -- PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share payable on February 10, 2023 to stockholders of record on January 30, 2023.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has six properties in the New York City metropolitan area.

CONTACT:
GARY HANSEN
(201) 587-8541

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our future results, financial condition, results of operations and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “would,” “may” or other similar expressions in this press release. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Currently, some of the factors are the ongoing adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in interest rates and inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to depend on future developments, including vaccination rates among the population, the efficacy and durability of vaccines against emerging variants, and governmental and tenant responses thereto, which continue to be uncertain but the impact could be material. Moreover, you are cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten many of the risks identified in “Item 1A. – Risk Factors” in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.


