Petrus Resources Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2022.

Petrus’ VP Finance & CFO, Mathew Wong, commented “We are proud to have been named to the OTCQX Best 50 for the second year in a row. 2022 was a year of significant growth for Petrus and our 3rd place ranking on the list reflects our commitment to creating meaningful and sustainable value for our shareholders through risk managed development of our quality assets. We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional results in 2023.”

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

