Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,478 in the last 365 days.

Gritstone bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences.

B. Riley Securities' 3rd Annual Oncology Conference (Fireside Chat)
Date and Time: Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 12:30pm ET
Presenter: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer

2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference (Panel)
Panel Title: Prioritizing CRO Spending Through a High-Inflation, Sparse-Funding Period
Date and Time: Monday, February 6, 2023 at 2:00pm ET
Presenter: Celia Economides, Chief Financial Officer

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference (Fireside Chat)
Date and Time: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:40pm ET
Presenter: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Live webcast and/or archived replays will be available via https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. Archived replays will be accessible for at least 30 days following the corresponding event.

About Gritstone bio
Gritstone is working to create the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets and have programs in viral diseases and solid tumors. Independently and with our partners, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates with the aim of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

Gritstone Contacts
Investors:
George E. MacDougall
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Gritstone bio, Inc.
ir@gritstone.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
(973) 271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Gritstone bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.