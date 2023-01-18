Submit Release
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1150 per share. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2023.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 14,500 teammates in 450+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770


