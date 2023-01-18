Submit Release
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- STUART, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBCF), announced that on January 18, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share to the holders of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $10.3 billion in assets and $8.8 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2022. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at over 50 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions.   Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.   More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Tracey L. Dexter
Chief Financial Officer
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
(772) 403-0461


