Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,557 in the last 365 days.

Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) will release its fourth quarter results for the period ending December 31, 2022 on Thursday, February 16, 2023, after the close of the market. Juan Carlos Bueno, President and Chief Executive Officer and David K. Ure, Senior Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be hosting a conference call on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results. The call can be accessed by dialing one of the following:

USA Local: +1 786 697 3501
USA Toll Free: 866 580 3963
Canada Toll Free: 866 378 3566
Germany : +49 (0) 30 3001 90612
Australia: +61 (0) 2 8014 9383

When prompted by the operator, quote “20230217” to ensure you are on the right call.
        
Listeners can also access the conference call live over the Internet by clicking on or copying and pasting the following link into their web browser: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9vbapy7e

A recording of the completed conference call can be accessed through the webcast link on the Company's website at https://mercerint.com/investors/events-calendar/.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA and Canada with an annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 140 thousand cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 17 million pallets and 150,000 metric tonnes of wood pellets. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com.

Juan Carlos Bueno
President & CEO
604-684-1099

David K. Ure, CPA, CGA
Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary
604-684-1099


Primary Logo

You just read:

Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.