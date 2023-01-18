Submit Release
Preferred Bank Reports Record Quarterly Earnings Again

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $39.6 million or $2.71 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022. This represents an increase of $13.1 million or 49.7% over the same quarter last year and also an impressive $4.4 million or 12.4% increase over the third quarter of 2022. The primary driver of the increase over both comparable periods was net interest income which increased by 50.0% over the same period last year and increased by 11.0% over the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $128.8 million or $8.70 per diluted share compared to $95.2 million or $6.41 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021. This represents an increase in net income of $33.6 million or 35.3% and an increase in diluted earnings per share of 35.7%. The extraordinary interest rate hikes undertaken by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) to fend off inflation during the course of 2022 has led to a significant increase in interest income as most of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate.

Fourth quarter 2022 highlights:

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) of 2.48%
  • Return on beginning equity (“ROBE”) of 26.58%
  • Pre-provision, pre-tax (“PPPT”) ROBE of 38.26% 1.
  • Net interest margin increased to 4.75%
  • Efficiency ratio of 25.97%
  • Linked quarter deposit growth of 1.9%
  • Linked quarter loan growth of 1.3%

______________________________
1 This is a non-GAAP measure and links to the reconciliation on page 4.

Full Year 2022 highlights:

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) of 2.08%
  • Return on beginning equity (“ROBE”) of 21.96%
  • Efficiency ratio of 27.48%
  • Total loan growth of $650 million or 14.7%
  • Total deposit growth of $331 million or 6.3%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report another record quarter of earnings. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $39.6 million or $2.71 per diluted share with return on beginning equity reaching 26.6%.

“Growth in interest income continues to outpace the rise in deposit interest costs. The Bank’s net interest margin was 4.75% for the fourth quarter, up from 4.37% recorded in the previous quarter. The cost of deposits accelerated during the quarter, as deposit rates catch up to market rates. We expect this trend to continue as financial institutions are increasing their deposit rates frequently. Another reason for the increase in overall deposit costs is the shifting of funds from noninterest bearing accounts to interest bearing products as companies and individuals become more savvy with their cash balances.

“Sequentially, total loans increased by $64 million, or 1.3% for the quarter while total deposits grew by $101 million or 1.9%. Loan demand has moderated since mid-2022 and this trend is expected to continue as investors and operators become more cautious in the higher interest rate environment.

“Deposit growth has also slowed significantly. We expect that deposit growth will be a challenge, especially at reasonable costs, throughout 2023.

“The Bank’s liquidity position continues to be very strong as deposit growth outpaced loan growth for the year. Also, capital levels remain high. The Bank’s tangible book value per share increased by 6.1% for 2022, which was rare for any bank this year because higher interest rates lead to higher negative accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) marks on investment portfolios within bank’s capital. Preferred Bank’s earning power was more than enough to offset this headwind, even after dividends.

“Benefitted by the increase in net interest income, the efficiency ratio continues to be one of the best in the industry, coming in at 26.0% for the quarter. In 2023, total expenses are expected to increase at a rate above the historical pace due to wage inflation as well as the upcoming increase in FDIC premium assessments. Regardless, we expect our efficiency ratio will remain among the best in the Country.

“Our attention is always focused on credit quality, which appears stable. Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans were $27.5 million and $5.5 million respectively, as compared to $32.3 million and $6.2 million as of September 30, 2022. More importantly, loans 30-89 days past due, a leading indicator of credit quality trends was practically nil as of December 31, 2022. Over the past few quarters, the Bank’s total allowance for credit loss (“ACL”) coverage has increased and now stands at 1.35% of total loans.

Preferred Bank was 2nd among all California publicly traded banks over $2 billion in assets with a return on tangible common shareholders’ equity (“ROTCE”) of 23.6% for the third quarter of 2022. Our ROTCE actually expanded in the fourth quarter to 25.8%. We are very pleased with our earnings capacity as it is often overlooked as one of the best defenses for a recessionary economy. All of our operating metrics remain stable heading into 2023 as we approach the new year with prudence.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $74.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. This was a significant increase from the $49.4 million recorded in the same quarter last year and also up sharply over the $66.8 million posted in the third quarter of 2022. The FOMC rate hikes throughout 2022 drove the Bank’s loan portfolio yield higher, as most of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate. Interest expense on deposits also rose but the increase in deposit interest costs was well behind that of interest income, leading to continued margin expansion. The taxable equivalent net interest margin rose 38 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 4.75% from 4.37% last quarter. Comparing to the same quarter last year, the margin was up by an astounding 147 basis points over the 3.28% posted this quarter last year.

Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest income was $2.8 million compared with $2.0 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase compared to the prior quarter was due to an increase in letter of credit (“LC”) fees of $289,000 and an increase in other income of $105,000 partially offset by gain on the sale of investment securities of $297,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. In comparison to the same quarter last year, LC fees are up by $526,000 partially offset by the gain on the sales of investment securities of $297,000.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $17.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and compared to the $14.8 million recorded in the same period last year. Comparing this quarter to the fourth quarter of last year; personnel expense increased by $2.7 million or 26.0%, other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense was $2.1 million this quarter compared to $0 last year and other expense increased by $1.8 million this quarter. The personnel expense increase was mainly due to new hires, merit increases and an increase in incentive compensation. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense was up by $627,000 or 5.1% from the third quarter of 2022, other expense was up by $191,000 and OREO expense increased by $1.4 million and incurred a loss on sale of OREO of $426,000. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank wrote down the value of its OREO by $1.4 million. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 26.0%, slightly higher than the 25.2% posted last quarter but easily surpassing the 28.8% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $15.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.0% and equal to the ETR for the third quarter of 2022 but down slightly from the 29.5% ETR posted in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at December 31, 2022 were $5.07 billion, an increase of $650 million or 14.7% over the total of $4.42 billion as of December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased to $5.56 billion, an increase of $331 million or 6.3% over the $5.23 billion as of December 31, 2021. Total assets ended the year at $6.42 billion, an increase of $376 million or 6.2% over the total of $6.05 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2022, nonaccrual loans totaled $5.5 million, down from the $6.2 million reported as of September 30, 2022 and down from the $14.8 million as of the end of 2021. In addition, OREO and repossessed assets totaled $22.0 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $26.1 million as of September 30, 2022 and zero as of the end of 2021. Total net charge-offs were $0 for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to net recoveries of $2.4 million last quarter and compared to net charge-offs of $267,000 in the same quarter of 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.0 million as compared to $2.7 million recorded last quarter and compared to a reversal of $900,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of last year.   The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.35% of total loans (excluding PPP loans).

Capitalization

As of December 31, 2022, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.27%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.78% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.36%. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.54%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.26% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.37%.

GAAP – Non-GAAP Reconciliation -Fourth Quarter 2022 PPPT ROBE
Net Income $ 39,560  
Add: Provision for credit losses   2,000  
Add: Income tax expense   15,384  
Pre-provision and pre-tax income $ 56,944  
   
Total equity – 9/30/22 $ 590,553  
Pre-provision and pre-tax ROBE   38.26 %
   

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s fourth quarter 2022 financial results will be held tomorrow, January 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through February 2, 2023; the passcode is 5526852.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. In addition, the Bank operates a Loan Production Office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy
shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
                 
                 
        For the Quarter Ended
        December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
          2022     2022     2021  
Interest income:          
  Loans, including fees $ 87,159   $ 71,192   $ 51,906  
  Investment securities   11,028     7,111     2,867  
  Fed funds sold   192     117     18  
    Total interest income   98,379     78,420     54,791  
                 
Interest expense:          
  Interest-bearing demand   13,906     6,436     1,511  
  Savings   32     19     17  
  Time certificates   9,004     3,850     2,521  
  Subordinated debt   1,325     1,325     1,325  
    Total interest expense   24,267     11,630     5,374  
    Net interest income   74,112     66,790     49,417  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   2,000     2,700     (900 )
    Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)          
      credit losses   72,112     64,090     50,317  
                 
Noninterest income:          
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts   631     703     581  
  Letters of credit fee income   1,245     956     719  
  BOLI income   102     100     99  
  Net gain on called and sale of investment securities   297     -     -  
  Other income   533     428     567  
    Total noninterest income   2,808     2,187     1,966  
                 
Noninterest expense:          
  Salary and employee benefits   12,953     12,326     10,278  
  Net occupancy expense   1,444     1,452     1,396  
  Business development and promotion expense   320     214     280  
  Professional services   1,028     1,161     1,075  
  Office supplies and equipment expense   460     456     498  
  Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense   2,103     314     -  
  Other     1,668     1,477     1,279  
    Total noninterest expense   19,976     17,400     14,806  
    Income before provision for income taxes   54,944     48,877     37,477  
Income tax expense   15,384     13,688     11,056  
    Net income $ 39,560   $ 35,189   $ 26,421  
                 
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities   -     -     (3 )
Net income available to common shareholders $ 39,560   $ 35,189   $ 26,418  
                 
Income per share available to common shareholders          
    Basic $ 2.76   $ 2.44   $ 1.80  
    Diluted $ 2.71   $ 2.40   $ 1.80  
                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding          
    Basic   14,357,326     14,408,235     14,677,515  
    Diluted   14,617,377     14,644,452     14,677,515  
                 
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.55   $ 0.43   $ 0.43  
                 


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
               
               
      For the Year Ended    
      December 31,   December 31,   Change
        2022       2021     %
Interest income:          
  Loans, including fees $ 269,011     $ 200,537     34.1 %
  Investment securities   24,997       10,417     140.0 %
  Fed funds sold   374       81     361.5 %
    Total interest income   294,382       211,035     39.5 %
               
Interest expense:          
  Interest-bearing demand   24,221       5,964     306.1 %
  Savings   91       57     58.9 %
  Time certificates   17,412       12,811     35.9 %
  Subordinated debt   5,300       6,325     -16.2 %
    Total interest expense   47,024       25,158     86.9 %
    Net interest income   247,358       185,877     33.1 %
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   7,350       (1,000 )   -835.0 %
    Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   240,008       186,877     28.4 %
               
Noninterest income:          
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts   2,728       2,113     29.1 %
  Letters of credit fee income   4,463       3,914     14.0 %
  BOLI income   401       392     2.3 %
  Net gain on called and sale of investment securities   297       41     623.6 %
  Net loss on sale of loans   -       (640 )   -100.0 %
  Other income   1,973       1,924     2.6 %
    Total noninterest income   9,862       7,743     27.4 %
               
Noninterest expense:          
  Salary and employee benefits   48,607       42,606     14.1 %
  Net occupancy expense   5,759       5,656     1.8 %
  Business development and promotion expense   811       568     42.8 %
  Professional services   4,892       4,127     18.5 %
  Office supplies and equipment expense   1,864       1,879     -0.8 %
  Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense   2,818       -     100.0 %
  Other   5,922       5,956     -0.6 %
    Total noninterest expense   70,673       60,792     16.3 %
    Income before provision for income taxes   179,197       133,828     33.9 %
Income tax expense   50,352       38,588     30.5 %
    Net income $ 128,845     $ 95,240     35.3 %
               
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities $ (2 )   $ (11 )   -77.4 %
Net income available to common shareholders $ 128,843     $ 95,229     35.3 %
               
Income per share available to common shareholders          
    Basic $ 8.84     $ 6.41     37.9 %
    Diluted $ 8.70     $ 6.41     35.7 %
               
Weighted-average common shares outstanding          
    Basic   14,579,132       14,866,000     -1.9 %
    Diluted   14,809,416       14,866,000     -0.4 %
               
Dividends per share $ 1.84     $ 1.57     17.2 %
               


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
           
           
      December 31,   December 31,
        2022       2021  
      (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 747,526     $ 1,030,610  
Fed funds sold   20,000       20,000  
  Cash and cash equivalents   767,526       1,050,610  
           
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   22,459       13,962  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   428,295       451,911  
Loans   5,074,793       4,424,992  
  Less allowance for credit losses   (68,472 )     (59,969 )
  Less amortized deferred loan fees, net   (9,939 )     (6,316 )
  Loans, net   4,996,382       4,358,707  
           
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   21,990       -  
Customers' liability on acceptances   1,731       10,188  
Bank furniture and fixtures, net   8,999       10,533  
Bank-owned life insurance   10,357       10,088  
Accrued interest receivable   23,593       14,646  
Investment in affordable housing partnerships   61,173       59,018  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000  
Deferred tax assets   39,746       26,674  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   21,718       21,969  
Other assets   2,917       2,997  
  Total assets $ 6,421,886     $ 6,046,303  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Deposits:      
  Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,192,091     $ 1,305,692  
  Interest-bearing deposits:   2,295,212       2,032,819  
    Savings   39,527       37,839  
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,138,727       934,444  
    Other time certificates   891,440       914,717  
    Total deposits   5,556,997       5,225,511  
           
Acceptances outstanding   1,731       10,188  
Subordinated debt issuance, net   147,995       147,758  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   27,490       22,606  
Operating lease liabilities   20,949       22,861  
Accrued interest payable   2,608       715  
Other liabilities   36,018       29,946  
  Total liabilities   5,793,788       5,459,585  
           
Shareholders' equity   628,098       586,718  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,421,886     $ 6,046,303  
           
Book value per common share $ 43.75     $ 39.97  
Number of common shares outstanding   14,358,145       14,679,769  
               


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
               
               
      For the Quarter Ended
               
      December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
        2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:          
  Interest income $ 98,379   $ 78,420   $ 62,559   $ 55,024   $ 54,791  
  Interest expense   24,267     11,630     6,135     4,992     5,374  
    Interest income before provision for credit losses   74,112     66,790     56,424     50,032     49,417  
  Provision (reversal of) for credit losses   2,000     2,700     2,900     (250 )   (900 )
  Noninterest income   2,808     2,187     2,601     2,266     1,966  
  Noninterest expense   19,976     17,400     17,140     16,157     14,806  
  Income tax expense   15,384     13,688     10,916     10,364     11,056  
    Net income $ 39,560   $ 35,189   $ 28,069   $ 26,027   $ 26,421  
               
  Earnings per share          
    Basic $ 2.76   $ 2.44   $ 1.90   $ 1.76   $ 1.80  
    Diluted $ 2.71   $ 2.40   $ 1.87   $ 1.74   $ 1.80  
               
Ratios for the period:          
  Return on average assets   2.48 %   2.25 %   1.84 %   1.75 %   1.72 %
  Return on beginning equity   26.58 %   23.60 %   18.91 %   17.99 %   18.65 %
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.75 %   4.37 %   3.77 %   3.42 %   3.28 %
  Noninterest expense to average assets   1.25 %   1.11 %   1.12 %   1.08 %   0.97 %
  Efficiency ratio   25.97 %   25.23 %   29.04 %   30.89 %   28.82 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.00 %   -0.19 %   0.00 %   0.11 %   0.03 %
               
Ratios as of period end:          
  Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.27 %   9.95 %   9.92 %   9.92 %   9.54 %
  Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.78 %   10.46 %   10.61 %   11.20 %   11.26 %
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.78 %   10.46 %   10.61 %   11.20 %   11.26 %
  Total risk-based capital ratio   14.36 %   14.09 %   14.31 %   15.12 %   15.37 %
  Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period   1.35 %   1.33 %   1.25 %   1.27 %   1.36 %
  Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 12.49x 10.75x 5.27x 27.15x 4.05x
               
Average balances:          
  Total securities $ 434,830   $ 410,649   $ 430,203   $ 455,899   $ 470,811  
  Total loans   4,981,561     4,908,870     4,777,353     4,367,095     4,218,699  
  Total earning assets   6,193,330     6,076,616     6,008,024     5,938,519     5,984,055  
  Total assets   6,327,942     6,215,184     6,133,703     6,044,155     6,079,934  
  Total time certificate of deposits   1,872,239     1,749,257     1,810,886     1,869,654     1,915,116  
  Total interest bearing deposits   4,287,287     3,973,105     3,982,888     3,947,616     3,945,275  
  Total deposits   5,468,562     5,373,252     5,301,370     5,215,810     5,277,507  
  Total interest bearing liabilities   4,435,245     4,121,005     4,130,729     4,095,399     4,093,002  
  Total equity   613,679     598,188     606,260     597,214     576,495  
               



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
           
           
           
      For the Year Ended
      December 31,
   December 31,
        2022       2021  
           
  Interest income $ 294,382     $ 211,035  
  Interest expense   47,024       25,158  
    Interest income before provision for credit losses   247,358       185,877  
  Provision (reversal of) for credit losses   7,350       (1,000 )
  Non-interest income   9,862       7,743  
  Non-interest expense   70,673       60,792  
  Income tax expense   50,352       38,588  
    Net income $ 128,845     $ 95,240  
           
  Earnings per share      
    Basic $ 8.84     $ 6.41  
    Diluted $ 8.70     $ 6.41  
           
Ratios for the period:      
  Return on average assets   2.08 %     1.68 %
  Return on beginning equity   21.96 %     17.51 %
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.09 %     2.54 %
  Non-interest expense to average assets   1.14 %     1.12 %
  Efficiency ratio   27.48 %     32.33 %
  Net (recoveries) charge-off to average loans   -0.02 %     0.07 %
           
Average balances:      
  Total securities $ 432,777     $ 304,865  
  Total loans   4,760,815       4,110,835  
  Total earning assets   6,054,932       5,377,565  
  Total assets   6,181,119       5,477,989  
  Total time certificate of deposits   1,825,307       1,891,583  
  Total interest-bearing deposits   4,048,450       3,674,201  
  Total deposits   5,340,533       4,729,147  
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,196,321       3,793,782  
  Total equity   603,865       553,937  
           



PREFERRED BANK  
Selected Consolidated Financial Information  
(unaudited)  
(in thousands, except for ratios)  
                           
                           
        As of  
                           
        December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
          2022       2022       2022       2022       2021    
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                    
Assets:                    
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 767,526     $ 749,484     $ 768,658     $ 985,162     $ 1,050,610    
  Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   22,459       12,442       12,784       13,496       13,962    
  Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   428,295       377,534       400,597       430,280       451,911    
  Loans:                    
    Real estate – Mortgage:                    
      Real estate—Residential $ 609,292     $ 587,812     $ 581,412     $ 539,614     $ 536,286    
      Real estate—Commercial   2,730,726       2,693,852       2,583,484       2,367,862       2,267,063    
         Total Real Estate – Mortgage   3,340,018       3,281,664       3,164,896       2,907,476       2,803,349    
    Real estate – Construction:                    
      R/E Construction — Residential   193,027       179,955       168,420       141,218       130,842    
      R/E Construction — Commercial   204,478       188,083       203,217       209,726       202,482    
         Total real estate construction loans   397,505       368,038       371,637       350,944       333,324    
    Commercial and industrial   1,320,830       1,330,028       1,336,631       1,281,559       1,245,734    
    SBA   11,339       8,067       22,186       32,554       42,467    
    Trade finance   4,521       22,634       24,663       18,919       11,309    
    Consumer and others   580       115       128       115       118    
      Gross loans   5,074,793       5,010,546       4,920,141       4,591,567       4,424,992    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (68,472 )     (66,472 )     (61,396 )     (58,496 )     (59,969 )  
  Net deferred loan fees   (9,939 )     (9,695 )     (9,525 )     (8,573 )     (6,316 )  
    Net loans $ 4,996,382     $ 4,934,379     $ 4,849,220 $ 4,524,498 $ 4,358,707    
                           
  Other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 21,990     $ 26,075     $ 21,449     $ 15,547     $ -    
  Investment in affordable housing partnerships   61,173       62,745       54,874       56,946       59,018    
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000    
  Other assets   109,061       115,184       110,459       101,427       97,095    
    Total assets $ 6,421,886     $ 6,292,843     $ 6,233,041 $ 6,142,356 $ 6,046,303    
                           
Liabilities:                    
  Deposits:                    
    Demand $ 1,192,091     $ 1,341,199     $ 1,385,934 $ 1,251,613 $ 1,305,692    
    Interest-bearing demand   2,295,212       2,263,775       2,239,501       2,159,178       2,032,819    
    Savings   39,527       38,151       39,784       39,946       37,839    
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,138,727       971,378       870,376       924,317       934,444    
    Other time certificates   891,440       841,173       872,357       934,615       914,717    
        Total deposits $ 5,556,997     $ 5,455,676     $ 5,407,952 $ 5,309,669 $ 5,225,511    
                           
  Acceptances outstanding $ 1,731     $ 10,058     $ 11,053     $ 8,222     $ 10,188    
  Subordinated debt issuance, net   147,995       147,936       147,877       147,818       147,758    
  Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   27,490       28,611       20,036       22,606       22,606    
  Other liabilities   59,575       60,009       54,531       58,756       53,522    
    Total liabilities $ 5,793,788     $ 5,702,290     $ 5,641,449 $ 5,547,071 $ 5,459,585    
                           
Equity:                      
  Net common stock, no par value $ 180,324     $ 180,324     $ 197,997     $ 209,065     $ 208,840    
  Retained earnings   475,072       443,409       414,393       392,610       372,952    
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   (28,605 )     (33,180 )     (20,798 )     (6,390 )     4,926    
    Total shareholders' equity $ 626,791     $ 590,553     $ 591,592     $ 595,285     $ 586,718    
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,420,579     $ 6,292,843     $ 6,233,041 $ 6,142,356 $ 6,046,303    
                           



PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-To-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
                           
                       
      Three months ended December 31,   Three months ended September 30,   Three months ended December 31,
        2022       2022       2021  
        Interest Average     Interest Average     Interest Average
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                      
  Loans (1,2) $ 4,981,561     87,159 6.94 %   $ 4,908,870   $ 71,192 5.75 %     4,218,699   $ 51,906 4.88 %
  Investment securities (3)   434,830     3,993 3.64 %     410,649     2,995 2.89 %     470,811     2,228 1.88 %
  Federal funds sold   20,000     192 3.81 %     20,071     117 2.30 %     20,380     18 0.36 %
  Other earning assets   756,939     7,139 3.74 %     737,026     4,221 2.27 %     1,274,165     752 0.23 %
    Total interest-earning assets   6,193,330     98,483 6.31 %     6,076,616     78,525 5.13 %     5,984,055     54,904 3.64 %
  Deferred loan fees, net   (10,003 )         (9,333 )         (5,530 )    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (66,515 )         (61,477 )         (61,123 )    
Non-interest earning assets:                      
  Cash and due from banks   11,569           10,562           11,933      
  Bank furniture and fixtures   9,237           9,615           10,810      
  Right of use assets   22,002           21,404           21,150      
  Other assets   168,322           167,797           118,639      
    Total assets $ 6,327,942         $ 6,215,184         $ 6,079,934      
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
  Deposits:                      
    Interest-bearing demand and savings   2,415,048   $ 13,938 2.29 %     2,223,848   $ 6,455 1.15 %   $ 2,030,159   $ 1,528 0.30 %
    TCD $250K or more   1,017,302     6,014 2.35 %     914,373     2,517 1.09 %     942,201     1,151 0.48 %
    Other time certificates   854,937     2,990 1.39 %     834,884     1,333 0.63 %     972,915     1,370 0.56 %
    Total interest-bearing deposits   4,287,287     22,942 2.12 %     3,973,105     10,305 1.03 %     3,945,275     4,049 0.41 %
Subordinated debt, net   147,958     1,325 3.55 %     147,900     1,325 3.56 %     147,724     1,325 3.56 %
    Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,435,245     24,267 2.17 %     4,121,005     11,630 1.12 %     4,093,002     5,374 0.52 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                      
  Demand deposits   1,181,275           1,400,147           1,332,232      
  Lease Liability   21,542           21,332           22,298      
  Other liabilities   76,201           74,512           55,907      
    Total liabilities   5,714,263           5,616,996           5,503,439      
Shareholders’ equity   613,679           598,188           576,495      
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,327,942         $ 6,215,184         $ 6,079,934      
Net interest income   $ 74,216       $ 66,895       $ 49,530  
Net interest spread     4.14 %       4.01 %       3.12 %
Net interest margin     4.75 %       4.37 %       3.28 %
                           
Cost of Deposits:                      
  Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,181,275         $ 1,400,147         $ 1,332,232      
  Interest-bearing deposits   4,287,287     22,942 2.12 %     3,973,105     10,305 1.03 %     3,945,275     4,049 0.41 %
    Total Deposits $ 5,468,562   $ 22,942 1.66 %   $ 5,373,252   $ 10,305 0.76 %   $ 5,277,507   $ 4,049 0.30 %
                           
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale                    
(2) Net loan fee income of $972,000, $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis                  



PREFERRED BANK
Year-To-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
      Year ended December 31,
        2022   2021  
        Interest Average     Interest Average
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
  Loans (1,2) $ 4,760,815   $ 269,011 5.65 %   $ 4,138,592   $ 200,537 4.85 %
  Investment securities (3)   432,777     11,584 2.68 %     346,692     8,333 2.40 %
  Federal funds sold   20,070     374 1.86 %     21,032     81 0.38 %
  Other earning assets   841,270     13,837 1.64 %     1,024,118     2,520 0.25 %
    Total interest-earning assets   6,054,932     294,806 4.87 %     5,530,434     211,471 3.82 %
  Deferred loan fees, net   (8,697 )         (4,997 )    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (61,645 )         (63,250 )    
Non-interest earning assets:              
  Cash and due from banks   11,068           11,746      
  Bank furniture and fixtures   9,826           11,290      
  Right of use assets   21,612           19,733      
  Other assets   154,023           124,756      
    Total assets $ 6,181,119         $ 5,629,712      
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
  Deposits:              
    Interest-bearing demand/ savings   2,223,143   $ 24,312 1.09 %     1,845,013   $ 6,021 0.33 %
    TCD $250K or more   938,491     10,768 1.15 %     938,179     6,299 0.67 %
    Other time certificates   886,816     6,644 0.75 %     959,337     6,513 0.68 %
    Total interest-bearing deposits   4,048,450     41,724 1.03 %     3,742,529     18,833 0.50 %
Subordinated debt, net   147,871     5,300 3.58 %     126,674     6,325 4.99 %
    Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,196,321     47,024 1.12 %     3,869,204     25,158 0.65 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:              
  Demand deposits   1,292,083           1,124,836      
  Lease Liability   21,731           21,536      
  Other liabilities   67,119           54,513      
    Total liabilities   5,577,254           5,070,089      
Shareholders’ equity   603,865           559,623      
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,181,119         $ 5,629,712      
Net interest income   $ 247,782       $ 186,313  
Net interest spread     3.75 %       3.17 %
Net interest margin     4.09 %       3.37 %
                   
Cost of Deposits:              
  Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,292,083         $ 1,124,836      
  Interest-bearing deposits   4,048,450     41,724 1.03 %     3,742,529     18,833 0.50 %
    Total Deposits $ 5,340,533   $ 41,724 0.78 %   $ 4,867,365   $ 18,833 0.39 %
                   
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale              
(2) Net loan fee income of $3.8 million and $3.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis            



PREFERRED BANK
Loan and Credit Quality Information
           
Allowance For Credit Losses History
      Year Ended
      December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
      (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses      
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 59,969     $ 63,426  
  Charge-Offs      
    Commercial & Industrial   1,222       1,697  
    Mini-perm Real Estate   1       817  
    Total Charge-Offs   1,223       2,514  
           
  Recoveries      
    Commercial & Industrial   -       57  
    Mini-perm Real Estate   2,376       -  
    Total Recoveries   2,376       57  
           
  Net Charge-Offs (recoveries)   (1,153 )     2,457  
  Provision for (reversal of) Credit Losses:   7,350       (1,000 )
Balance at End of Period $ 68,472     $ 59,969  
           
Average Loans Held for Investment $ 4,760,815     $ 4,138,023  
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $ 5,074,793     $ 4,424,992  
Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) to Average Loans   -0.02 %     0.06 %
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period   1.35 %     1.36 %
           


