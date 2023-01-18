Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth quarter 2022 net income of $217.3 million and net income available to common stockholders of $212.9 million, or $4.23 per diluted share

Repurchased $65.3 million shares of common stock at tangible book value

Completed the sale of BankDirect Capital Finance, LLC recognizing $248.5 million pre-tax gain on sale

Record level regulatory capital ratios, including 13.0% CET 1 and 17.7% Total Capital

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Net income available to common stockholders was $212.9 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $37.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 and $60.8 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2022 included a $248.5 million ($3.83 per diluted share) gain and $13.0 million ($-0.20 per diluted share) in expenses related to the sale of the Company’s insurance premium finance subsidiary, BankDirect Capital Finance, LLC (“BDCF”), $9.8 million ($-0.15 per diluted share) in restructuring reserves related to the continued deployment of our target operating model and $8.0 million ($-0.12 per diluted share) in charitable contributions to the newly formed Texas Capital Bank Foundation.

“The quarterly financial results coupled with the strategic and transformative actions taken during 2022 position the Firm to execute on the unique opportunity in front of us, while serving the best clients in the best markets,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “The financial resilience created over the last two years by the aggregate, focused actions taken have built the foundation of the Firm which will be our strategic advantage allowing us to both support our clients during times of market stress while delivering financial progress to all of our stakeholders.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS (dollars and shares in thousands) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Full Year Full Year 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING RESULTS Net income $ 217,251 $ 41,418 $ 65,130 $ 332,478 $ 253,939 Net income available to common stockholders $ 212,939 $ 37,105 $ 60,817 $ 315,228 $ 235,218 Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.23 $ 0.74 $ 1.19 $ 6.18 $ 4.60 Diluted common shares 50,283 50,418 51,208 51,047 51,141 Return on average assets 2.80 % 0.52 % 0.69 % 1.04 % 0.67 % Return on average common equity 30.66 % 5.36 % 8.36 % 11.33 % 8.35 % BALANCE SHEET Loans held for investment $ 15,197,307 $ 14,878,959 $ 15,331,457 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 4,090,033 4,908,822 7,475,497 Total loans held for investment 19,287,340 19,787,781 22,806,954 Loans held for sale 36,357 3,142,178 8,123 Total assets 28,414,642 30,408,513 34,731,738 Non-interest bearing deposits 9,618,081 11,494,685 13,390,370 Total deposits 22,856,880 24,498,563 28,109,365 Stockholders’ equity 3,055,351 2,885,775 3,209,616





FOURTH QUARTER 2022 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2022

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $212.9 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, compared to $37.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $34.0 million, compared to a $12.0 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022. The $34.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted primarily from increases in net charge-offs, criticized loans and loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage finance.

Net interest income was $247.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $239.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in yields on earning assets, partially offset by a decline in total average loans and an increase in funding costs. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.26%, an increase of 21 basis points from the third quarter of 2022. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 115 basis points from the third quarter of 2022 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 9 basis points from the third quarter of 2022. Total cost of deposits was 1.53% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 60 basis point increase from the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $252.3 million, compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $248.5 million gain recognized on the sale of our insurance premium finance subsidiary as well as an increase in investment banking and trading income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $16.0 million, or 8%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter expenses included $13.0 million in legal and professional expense related to the sale of BDCF, restructuring reserves of $9.8 million, primarily related to occupancy expense, reflecting the expected costs of the continued implementation of the Company’s target operating model and $8.0 million in charitable contributions to the newly formed Texas Capital Bank Foundation recorded in other non-interest expense. Third quarter expenses included $3.1 million in legal and professional expense and $13.7 million in salaries and benefits expense related to the sale of BDCF.

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2021

Net income available to common stockholders was $212.9 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $60.8 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The fourth quarter of 2022 included a $34.0 million provision for credit losses, resulting primarily from updated views on the downside risks to the economic forecast and an increase in net charge-offs, compared to a $10.0 million negative provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income increased to $247.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $194.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in yields on average earning assets, partially offset by an increase in funding costs. Net interest margin increased 114 basis points to 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 251 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 114 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021. Total cost of deposits increased 134 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $246.2 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $248.5 million gain recognized on the sale of BDCF, as well as an increase in investment banking and trading income, partially offset by a decrease in brokered loan fees.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $66.4 million, or 45%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2022 included $13.0 million in legal and professional expense related to the sale of BDCF, restructuring reserves totaling $9.8 million and charitable contributions of $8.0 million, all of which are discussed above. Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense was an increase in salaries and benefits expense, resulting from an increase in headcount as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $15.0 million were recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022, as expected losses on certain legacy credits have moved closer to resolution, compared to net charge-offs of $2.7 million and $1.0 million during the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $513.2 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $484.0 million at September 30, 2022 and $582.9 million at December 31, 2021. Non-accrual LHI totaled $48.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $35.9 million at September 30, 2022 and $72.5 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.25%, compared to 0.18% for the third quarter of 2022 and 0.32% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.43% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.30% and 1.00% at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of December 31, 2022. Our CET 1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 13.0%, 14.7%, 17.7% and 11.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2022, compared to 11.1%, 12.6%, 15.2% and 10.7%, respectively, at September 30, 2022 and 11.1%, 12.6%, 15.3% and 9.0% at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 9.7%, compared to 8.5% at September 30, 2022 and 8.3% at December 31, 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1,141,239 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $65.3 million, at a weighted average price of $57.20 per share. On January 18, 2023, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $150.0 million in shares of our outstanding common stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Several factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, credit quality and risk, the unpredictability of economic and business conditions that may impact TCBI or its customers, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s ability to effective manage its liquidity risk and any growth plans and the availability of capital and funding, the Company’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches, interest rates, commercial and residential real estate values, adverse or unexpected economic conditions, including inflation, recession, the threat of recession, and market conditions in Texas, the United States or globally, including governmental and consumer responses to those economic and market conditions, fund availability, accounting estimates and risk management processes, the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), legislative and regulatory changes, ratings or interpretations, business strategy execution, the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel, increased or expanded competition from banks and other financial service providers in TCBI’s markets, the failure to maintain adequate regulatory capital, environmental liability associated with properties related to TCBI’s lending activities, and severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war, terrorism, global conflict or other external events, climate change and related legislative and regulatory initiatives.

These and other factors that could cause actual results for TCBI on a consolidated basis to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect TCBI’s business, can be found in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Interest income $ 371,287 $ 322,071 $ 242,349 $ 208,530 $ 219,892 Interest expense 123,687 82,991 36,818 24,983 25,860 Net interest income 247,600 239,080 205,531 183,547 194,032 Provision for credit losses 34,000 12,000 22,000 (2,000 ) (10,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 213,600 227,080 183,531 185,547 204,032 Non-interest income 277,672 25,333 26,242 20,282 31,459 Non-interest expense 213,090 197,047 164,303 153,092 146,649 Income before income taxes 278,182 55,366 45,470 52,737 88,842 Income tax expense 60,931 13,948 11,311 13,087 23,712 Net income 217,251 41,418 34,159 39,650 65,130 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,313 Net income available to common stockholders $ 212,939 $ 37,105 $ 29,847 $ 35,337 $ 60,817 Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.23 $ 0.74 $ 0.59 $ 0.69 $ 1.19 Diluted common shares 50,282,663 50,417,884 50,801,628 51,324,027 51,208,161 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 28,414,642 $ 30,408,513 $ 32,338,963 $ 31,085,377 $ 34,731,738 Loans held for investment 15,197,307 14,878,959 17,517,866 15,849,434 15,331,457 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 4,090,033 4,908,822 6,549,507 5,827,965 7,475,497 Loans held for sale 36,357 3,142,178 4,266 8,085 8,123 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 4,778,623 3,399,638 4,032,931 5,136,680 7,765,996 Investment securities 3,585,114 3,369.622 3,552.699 3,642,015 3,583,808 Non-interest bearing deposits 9,618,081 11,494,685 12,555,367 13,434,723 13,390,370 Total deposits 22,856,880 24,498,563 25,440,021 25,377,938 28,109,365 Short-term borrowings 1,201,142 1,701,480 2,651,536 1,427,033 2,202,832 Long-term debt 931,442 930,766 917,098 929,414 928,738 Stockholders’ equity 3,055,351 2,885,775 3,006,832 3,090,038 3,209,616 End of period shares outstanding 48,783,763 49,897,726 49,878,041 50,710,441 50,618,494 Book value per share $ 56.48 $ 51.82 $ 54.27 $ 55.02 $ 57.48 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 56.45 $ 51.48 $ 53.93 $ 54.68 $ 57.14 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.05 % 2.68 % 2.23 % 2.12 % Return on average assets 2.80 % 0.52 % 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.69 % Return on average common equity 30.66 % 5.36 % 4.35 % 4.97 % 8.36 % Non-interest income to average earning assets 3.70 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.25 % 0.34 % Efficiency ratio(2) 40.6 % 74.5 % 70.9 % 75.1 % 65.0 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.84 % 2.53 % 2.16 % 1.86 % 1.60 % Common equity to total assets 9.7 % 8.5 % 8.4 % 9.0 % 8.4 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3) 9.7 % 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.9 % 8.3 % Common Equity Tier 1 13.0 % 11.1 % 10.5 % 11.5 % 11.1 % Tier 1 capital 14.7 % 12.6 % 11.9 % 13.0 % 12.6 % Total capital 17.7 % 15.2 % 14.4 % 15.7 % 15.3 % Leverage 11.5 % 10.7 % 10.7 % 9.9 % 9.0 %

(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.

(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 233,637 $ 180,663 29 % Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 4,778,623 7,765,996 (38) % Available-for-sale debt securities 2,615,644 3,538,201 (26) % Held-to-maturity debt securities 935,514 — 100 % Equity securities 33,956 45,607 (26) % Investment securities 3,585,114 3,583,808 — % Loans held for sale 36,357 8,123 N/M Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 4,090,033 7,475,497 (45) % Loans held for investment 15,197,307 15,331,457 (1) % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 253,469 211,866 20 % Loans held for investment, net 19,033,871 22,595,088 (16) % Premises and equipment, net 26,382 20,901 26 % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 719,162 559,897 28 % Goodwill and intangibles, net 1,496 17,262 (91) % Total assets $ 28,414,642 $ 34,731,738 (18) % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 9,618,081 $ 13,390,370 (28) % Interest bearing deposits 13,238,799 14,718,995 (10) % Total deposits 22,856,880 28,109,365 (19) % Accrued interest payable 24,000 7,699 N/M Other liabilities 345,827 273,488 26 % Short-term borrowings 1,201,142 2,202,832 (45) % Long-term debt 931,442 928,738 — % Total liabilities 25,359,291 31,522,122 (20) % Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares - 10,000,000 Issued shares - 300,000 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and 2021 300,000 300,000 — % Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000 Issued shares - 50,867,298 and 50,618,911 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 509 506 1 % Additional paid-in capital 1,025,593 1,008,559 2 % Retained earnings 2,263,502 1,948,274 16 % Treasury stock - 2,083,535 and 417 shares at cost at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (115,310 ) (8 ) N/M Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (418,943 ) (47,715 ) N/M Total stockholders’ equity 3,055,351 3,209,616 (5) % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,414,642 $ 34,731,738 (18) %





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 295,367 $ 204,379 $ 983,787 $ 820,532 Investment securities 16,210 11,780 63,179 42,820 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 59,710 3,733 97,271 13,233 Total interest income 371,287 219,892 1,144,237 876,585 Interest expense Deposits 96,150 14,513 190,663 65,507 Short-term borrowings 13,449 771 29,077 4,613 Long-term debt 14,088 10,576 48,739 37,628 Total interest expense 123,687 25,860 268,479 107,748 Net interest income 247,600 194,032 875,758 768,837 Provision for credit losses 34,000 (10,000 ) 66,000 (30,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 213,600 204,032 809,758 798,837 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 5,150 4,702 22,876 18,674 Wealth management and trust fee income 3,442 3,793 15,036 13,173 Brokered loan fees 2,655 5,678 14,159 27,954 Servicing income 180 277 857 15,513 Investment banking and trading income 11,937 6,456 35,054 24,441 Net gain/(loss) on sale of loans held for sale (990 ) — (990 ) 1,317 Gain on disposal of subsidiary 248,526 — 248,526 — Other 6,772 10,553 14,011 37,158 Total non-interest income 277,672 31,459 349,529 138,230 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 103,490 89,075 436,809 350,930 Occupancy expense 17,030 8,769 44,222 33,232 Marketing 10,623 4,286 32,388 10,006 Legal and professional 37,493 12,673 75,858 41,152 Communications and technology 20,434 16,490 69,253 75,185 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 3,092 4,688 14,344 21,027 Servicing-related expenses — 25 — 27,765 Other 20,928 10,643 54,658 39,715 Total non-interest expense 213,090 146,649 727,532 599,012 Income before income taxes 278,182 88,842 431,755 338,055 Income tax expense 60,931 23,712 99,277 84,116 Net income 217,251 65,130 332,478 253,939 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313 17,250 18,721 Net income available to common stockholders $ 212,939 $ 60,817 $ 315,228 $ 235,218 Basic earnings per common share $ 4.28 $ 1.20 $ 6.25 $ 4.65 Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.23 $ 1.19 $ 6.18 $ 4.60





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning balance $ 234,613 $ 229,013 $ 211,151 $ 211,866 $ 221,957 Loans charged-off: Commercial 14,404 232 2,868 110 3,776 Energy 2,702 2,903 — — — Real estate — — — 350 — Total charge-offs 17,106 3,135 2,868 460 3,776 Recoveries: Commercial 133 113 219 217 1,933 Energy 1,974 289 — 755 601 Real estate — — — — 205 Total recoveries 2,107 402 219 972 2,739 Net charge-offs 14,999 2,733 2,649 (512 ) 1,037 Provision for credit losses on loans 33,855 8,333 20,511 (1,227 ) (9,054 ) Ending balance $ 253,469 $ 234,613 $ 229,013 $ 211,151 $ 211,866 Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses: Beginning balance $ 21,648 $ 17,981 $ 16,492 $ 17,265 $ 18,211 Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 145 3,667 1,489 (773 ) (946 ) Ending balance $ 21,793 $ 21,648 $ 17,981 $ 16,492 $ 17,265 Total allowance for credit losses $ 275,262 $ 256,261 $ 246,994 $ 227,643 $ 229,131 Total provision for credit losses $ 34,000 $ 12,000 $ 22,000 $ (2,000 ) $ (10,000 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.31 % 1.19 % 0.95 % 0.97 % 0.93 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment 1.31 % 1.06 % 1.02 % 0.99 % 0.91 % Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.31 % 0.05 % 0.05 % (0.01) % 0.02 % Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1) 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.06 % Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.70 % 0.22 % 0.39 % (0.04) % (0.17) % Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.43 % 1.30 % 1.03 % 1.05 % 1.00 %

(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.



TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS (dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Non-accrual loans held for investment $ 48,338 $ 35,864 $ 50,526 $ 59,327 $ 72,502 Non-accrual loans held for sale(1) — 1,340 — — — Other real estate owned — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 48,338 $ 37,204 $ 50,526 $ 59,327 $ 72,502 Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.25 % 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.32 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.21 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 5.2x 6.5x 4.5x 3.6x 2.9x Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing $ 131 $ 30,664 $ 3,206 $ 6,031 $ 3,467 Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment — % 0.15 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.02 % Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing(1)(2) $ — $ 4,877 $ 1,602 $ 3,865 $ 3,986

(1) Third quarter 2022 includes $1.3 million in non-accrual loans and $3.1 million in loans past due 90 days and still accruing associated to our insurance premium finance subsidiary that were transferred from loans held for investment to loans held for sale as of September 30, 2022.

(2) Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as loans held for sale and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government.







TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 295,367 $ 282,473 $ 218,290 $ 187,657 $ 204,379 Investment securities 16,210 15,002 14,665 17,302 11,780 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 59,710 24,596 9,394 $ 3,571 $ 3,733 Total interest income 371,287 322,071 242,349 208,530 219,892 Interest expense Deposits 96,150 60,317 20,566 13,630 14,513 Short-term borrowings 13,449 10,011 4,859 758 771 Long-term debt 14,088 12,663 11,393 10,595 10,576 Total interest expense 123,687 82,991 36,818 24,983 25,860 Net interest income 247,600 239,080 205,531 183,547 194,032 Provision for credit losses 34,000 12,000 22,000 (2,000 ) (10,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 213,600 227,080 183,531 185,547 204,032 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 5,150 5,701 6,003 6,022 4,702 Wealth management and trust fee income 3,442 3,631 4,051 3,912 3,793 Brokered loan fees 2,655 3,401 4,133 3,970 5,678 Servicing income 180 212 228 237 277 Investment banking and trading income 11,937 7,812 11,126 4,179 6,456 Net gain/(loss) on sale of loans held for sale (990 ) — — — — Gain on disposal of subsidiary 248,526 — — — — Other 6,772 4,576 701 1,962 10,553 Total non-interest income 277,672 25,333 26,242 20,282 31,459 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 103,490 129,336 103,885 100,098 89,075 Occupancy expense 17,030 9,433 8,874 8,885 8,769 Marketing 10,623 8,282 8,506 4,977 4,286 Legal and professional 37,493 16,775 11,288 10,302 12,673 Communications and technology 20,434 18,470 15,649 14,700 16,490 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 3,092 3,953 3,318 3,981 4,688 Servicing-related expenses — — — — 25 Other 20,928 10,798 12,783 10,149 10,643 Total non-interest expense 213,090 197,047 164,303 153,092 146,649 Income before income taxes 278,182 55,366 45,470 52,737 88,842 Income tax expense 60,931 13,948 11,311 13,087 23,712 Net income 217,251 41,418 34,159 39,650 65,130 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,313 Net income available to common shareholders $ 212,939 $ 37,105 $ 29,847 $ 35,337 $ 60,817





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1) (dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 2nd Quarter 2022 1st Quarter 2022 4th Quarter 2021 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Investment securities(2) $ 3,385,372 $ 16,210 1.70 % $ 3,509,044 $ 15,002 1.58 % $ 3,543,576 $ 15,065 1.60 % $ 3,669,257 $ 17,743 1.91 % $ 3,608,503 $ 12,225 1.34 % Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 6,158,769 59,710 3.85 % 4,453,806 24,596 2.19 % 4,747,377 9,394 0.79 % 8,552,300 3,571 0.17 % 9,760,735 3,733 0.15 % Loans held for sale 1,053,157 12,064 4.54 % 1,029,983 11,316 4.36 % 8,123 62 3.07 % 7,633 113 6.01 % 8,348 51 2.41 % Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 4,279,367 43,708 4.05 % 5,287,531 52,756 3.96 % 5,858,599 49,914 3.42 % 5,732,901 43,466 3.07 % 7,901,534 57,949 2.91 % Loans held for investment(3) 15,105,083 239,741 6.30 % 16,843,922 218,512 5.15 % 16,616,234 168,407 4.07 % 15,686,319 144.134 3.73 % 15,348,322 146,436 3.79 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 233,246 — — 229,005 — — 211,385 — — 212,612 — — 223,034 — — Loans held for investment, net 19,151,204 283,449 5.87 % 21,902,448 271,268 4.91 % 22,263,448 218,321 3.93 % 21,206,608 187,600 3.59 % 23,026,822 204,385 3.52 % Total earning assets 29,748,502 371,433 4.89 % 30,895,281 322,182 4.10 % 30,562,524 242,842 3.16 % 33,435,798 209.027 2.54 % 36,404,408 220,394 2.40 % Cash and other assets 989,900 918,630 870,396 819,486 835,293 Total assets $ 30,738,402 $ 31,813,911 $ 31,432,920 $ 34,255,284 $ 37,239,701 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Transaction deposits $ 1,105,466 $ 4,977 1.79 % $ 1,444,964 $ 5,239 1.44 % $ 1,671,729 $ 3,920 0.94 % $ 2,432,687 $ 3,962 0.66 % $ 3,007,337 $ 4,664 0.62 % Savings deposits 10,563,049 80,801 3.03 % 10,249,387 46,555 1.80 % 8,696,819 15,462 0.71 % 10,420,545 8,583 0.33 % 10,529,645 8,419 0.32 % Time deposits 1,625,857 10,372 2.53 % 1,701,238 8,523 1.99 % 877,399 1,184 0.54 % 1,038,722 1,085 0.42 % 1,276,800 1,430 0.44 % Total interest bearing deposits 13,294,372 96,150 2.87 % 13,395,589 60,317 1.79 % 11,245,947 20,566 0.73 % 13,891,954 13,630 0.40 % 14,813,782 14,513 0.39 % Short-term borrowings 1,387,660 13,449 3.84 % 1,931,537 10,011 2.06 % 2,232,119 4,859 0.87 % 1,770,781 758 0.17 % 2,267,013 771 0.13 % Long-term debt 931,107 14,088 6.00 % 921,707 12,663 5.45 % 929,616 11,393 4.92 % 929,005 10,595 4.63 % 928,307 10,576 4.52 % Total interest bearing liabilities 15,613,139 123,687 3.14 % 16,248,833 82,991 2.03 % 14,407,682 36,818 1.02 % 16,591,740 24,983 0.61 % 18,009,102 25,860 0.57 % Non-interest bearing deposits 11,642,969 12,214,531 13,747,876 14,235,749 15,804,061 Other liabilities 426,543 305,554 227,701 243,141 238,833 Stockholders’ equity 3,055,751 3,044,993 3,049,661 3,184,654 3,187,705 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,738,402 $ 31,813,911 $ 31,432,920 $ 34,255,284 $ 37,239,701 Net interest income $ 247,746 $ 239,191 $ 206,024 $ 184,044 $ 194,534 Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.05 % 2.68 % 2.23 % 2.12 %

(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.

(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.

(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.

