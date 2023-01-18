Submit Release
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth quarter 2022 net income of $217.3 million and net income available to common stockholders of $212.9 million, or $4.23 per diluted share

Repurchased $65.3 million shares of common stock at tangible book value

Completed the sale of BankDirect Capital Finance, LLC recognizing $248.5 million pre-tax gain on sale

Record level regulatory capital ratios, including 13.0% CET 1 and 17.7% Total Capital

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Net income available to common stockholders was $212.9 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $37.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 and $60.8 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2022 included a $248.5 million ($3.83 per diluted share) gain and $13.0 million ($-0.20 per diluted share) in expenses related to the sale of the Company’s insurance premium finance subsidiary, BankDirect Capital Finance, LLC (“BDCF”), $9.8 million ($-0.15 per diluted share) in restructuring reserves related to the continued deployment of our target operating model and $8.0 million ($-0.12 per diluted share) in charitable contributions to the newly formed Texas Capital Bank Foundation.

“The quarterly financial results coupled with the strategic and transformative actions taken during 2022 position the Firm to execute on the unique opportunity in front of us, while serving the best clients in the best markets,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “The financial resilience created over the last two years by the aggregate, focused actions taken have built the foundation of the Firm which will be our strategic advantage allowing us to both support our clients during times of market stress while delivering financial progress to all of our stakeholders.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS                  
(dollars and shares in thousands)                  
  4th Quarter   3rd Quarter   4th Quarter   Full Year   Full Year
    2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
OPERATING RESULTS                  
Net income $ 217,251     $ 41,418     $ 65,130     $ 332,478     $ 253,939  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 212,939     $ 37,105     $ 60,817     $ 315,228     $ 235,218  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.23     $ 0.74     $ 1.19     $ 6.18     $ 4.60  
Diluted common shares   50,283       50,418       51,208       51,047       51,141  
Return on average assets   2.80 %     0.52 %     0.69 %     1.04 %     0.67 %
Return on average common equity   30.66 %     5.36 %     8.36 %     11.33 %     8.35 %
                   
BALANCE SHEET                  
Loans held for investment $ 15,197,307     $ 14,878,959     $ 15,331,457          
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   4,090,033       4,908,822       7,475,497          
Total loans held for investment   19,287,340       19,787,781       22,806,954          
Loans held for sale   36,357       3,142,178       8,123          
Total assets   28,414,642       30,408,513       34,731,738          
Non-interest bearing deposits   9,618,081       11,494,685       13,390,370          
Total deposits   22,856,880       24,498,563       28,109,365          
Stockholders’ equity   3,055,351       2,885,775       3,209,616          


 

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2022

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $212.9 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, compared to $37.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $34.0 million, compared to a $12.0 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022. The $34.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted primarily from increases in net charge-offs, criticized loans and loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage finance.

Net interest income was $247.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $239.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in yields on earning assets, partially offset by a decline in total average loans and an increase in funding costs. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.26%, an increase of 21 basis points from the third quarter of 2022. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 115 basis points from the third quarter of 2022 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 9 basis points from the third quarter of 2022. Total cost of deposits was 1.53% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 60 basis point increase from the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $252.3 million, compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $248.5 million gain recognized on the sale of our insurance premium finance subsidiary as well as an increase in investment banking and trading income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $16.0 million, or 8%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter expenses included $13.0 million in legal and professional expense related to the sale of BDCF, restructuring reserves of $9.8 million, primarily related to occupancy expense, reflecting the expected costs of the continued implementation of the Company’s target operating model and $8.0 million in charitable contributions to the newly formed Texas Capital Bank Foundation recorded in other non-interest expense. Third quarter expenses included $3.1 million in legal and professional expense and $13.7 million in salaries and benefits expense related to the sale of BDCF.

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2021

Net income available to common stockholders was $212.9 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $60.8 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The fourth quarter of 2022 included a $34.0 million provision for credit losses, resulting primarily from updated views on the downside risks to the economic forecast and an increase in net charge-offs, compared to a $10.0 million negative provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income increased to $247.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $194.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in yields on average earning assets, partially offset by an increase in funding costs. Net interest margin increased 114 basis points to 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 251 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 114 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021. Total cost of deposits increased 134 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $246.2 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $248.5 million gain recognized on the sale of BDCF, as well as an increase in investment banking and trading income, partially offset by a decrease in brokered loan fees.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $66.4 million, or 45%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2022 included $13.0 million in legal and professional expense related to the sale of BDCF, restructuring reserves totaling $9.8 million and charitable contributions of $8.0 million, all of which are discussed above. Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense was an increase in salaries and benefits expense, resulting from an increase in headcount as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $15.0 million were recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022, as expected losses on certain legacy credits have moved closer to resolution, compared to net charge-offs of $2.7 million and $1.0 million during the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $513.2 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $484.0 million at September 30, 2022 and $582.9 million at December 31, 2021. Non-accrual LHI totaled $48.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $35.9 million at September 30, 2022 and $72.5 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.25%, compared to 0.18% for the third quarter of 2022 and 0.32% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.43% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.30% and 1.00% at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of December 31, 2022. Our CET 1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 13.0%, 14.7%, 17.7% and 11.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2022, compared to 11.1%, 12.6%, 15.2% and 10.7%, respectively, at September 30, 2022 and 11.1%, 12.6%, 15.3% and 9.0% at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 9.7%, compared to 8.5% at September 30, 2022 and 8.3% at December 31, 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1,141,239 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $65.3 million, at a weighted average price of $57.20 per share. On January 18, 2023, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $150.0 million in shares of our outstanding common stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Several factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, credit quality and risk, the unpredictability of economic and business conditions that may impact TCBI or its customers, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s ability to effective manage its liquidity risk and any growth plans and the availability of capital and funding, the Company’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches, interest rates, commercial and residential real estate values, adverse or unexpected economic conditions, including inflation, recession, the threat of recession, and market conditions in Texas, the United States or globally, including governmental and consumer responses to those economic and market conditions, fund availability, accounting estimates and risk management processes, the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), legislative and regulatory changes, ratings or interpretations, business strategy execution, the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel, increased or expanded competition from banks and other financial service providers in TCBI’s markets, the failure to maintain adequate regulatory capital, environmental liability associated with properties related to TCBI’s lending activities, and severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war, terrorism, global conflict or other external events, climate change and related legislative and regulatory initiatives.

These and other factors that could cause actual results for TCBI on a consolidated basis to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect TCBI’s business, can be found in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
  4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME          
Interest income $ 371,287   $ 322,071   $ 242,349   $ 208,530   $ 219,892  
Interest expense   123,687     82,991     36,818     24,983     25,860  
Net interest income   247,600     239,080     205,531     183,547     194,032  
Provision for credit losses   34,000     12,000     22,000     (2,000 )   (10,000 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   213,600     227,080     183,531     185,547     204,032  
Non-interest income   277,672     25,333     26,242     20,282     31,459  
Non-interest expense   213,090     197,047     164,303     153,092     146,649  
Income before income taxes   278,182     55,366     45,470     52,737     88,842  
Income tax expense   60,931     13,948     11,311     13,087     23,712  
Net income   217,251     41,418     34,159     39,650     65,130  
Preferred stock dividends   4,312     4,313     4,312     4,313     4,313  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 212,939   $ 37,105   $ 29,847   $ 35,337   $ 60,817  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.23   $ 0.74   $ 0.59   $ 0.69   $ 1.19  
Diluted common shares   50,282,663     50,417,884     50,801,628     51,324,027     51,208,161  
           
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Total assets $ 28,414,642   $ 30,408,513   $ 32,338,963   $ 31,085,377   $ 34,731,738  
Loans held for investment   15,197,307     14,878,959     17,517,866     15,849,434     15,331,457  
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   4,090,033     4,908,822     6,549,507     5,827,965     7,475,497  
Loans held for sale   36,357     3,142,178     4,266     8,085     8,123  
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   4,778,623     3,399,638     4,032,931     5,136,680     7,765,996  
Investment securities   3,585,114     3,369.622     3,552.699     3,642,015     3,583,808  
Non-interest bearing deposits   9,618,081     11,494,685     12,555,367     13,434,723     13,390,370  
Total deposits   22,856,880     24,498,563     25,440,021     25,377,938     28,109,365  
Short-term borrowings   1,201,142     1,701,480     2,651,536     1,427,033     2,202,832  
Long-term debt   931,442     930,766     917,098     929,414     928,738  
Stockholders’ equity   3,055,351     2,885,775     3,006,832     3,090,038     3,209,616  
           
End of period shares outstanding   48,783,763     49,897,726     49,878,041     50,710,441     50,618,494  
Book value per share $ 56.48   $ 51.82   $ 54.27   $ 55.02   $ 57.48  
Tangible book value per share(1) $ 56.45   $ 51.48   $ 53.93   $ 54.68   $ 57.14  
           
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS          
Net interest margin   3.26 %   3.05 %   2.68 %   2.23 %   2.12 %
Return on average assets   2.80 %   0.52 %   0.44 %   0.47 %   0.69 %
Return on average common equity   30.66 %   5.36 %   4.35 %   4.97 %   8.36 %
Non-interest income to average earning assets   3.70 %   0.33 %   0.34 %   0.25 %   0.34 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   40.6 %   74.5 %   70.9 %   75.1 %   65.0 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets   2.84 %   2.53 %   2.16 %   1.86 %   1.60 %
Common equity to total assets   9.7 %   8.5 %   8.4 %   9.0 %   8.4 %
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3)   9.7 %   8.5 %   8.3 %   8.9 %   8.3 %
Common Equity Tier 1   13.0 %   11.1 %   10.5 %   11.5 %   11.1 %
Tier 1 capital   14.7 %   12.6 %   11.9 %   13.0 %   12.6 %
Total capital   17.7 %   15.2 %   14.4 %   15.7 %   15.3 %
Leverage   11.5 %   10.7 %   10.7 %   9.9 %   9.0 %

(1)    Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)   Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
        

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % Change
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 233,637   $ 180,663   29 %
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   4,778,623     7,765,996   (38)    %
Available-for-sale debt securities   2,615,644     3,538,201   (26)    %
Held-to-maturity debt securities   935,514       100 %
Equity securities   33,956     45,607   (26)    %
Investment securities   3,585,114     3,583,808   %
Loans held for sale   36,357     8,123   N/M
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   4,090,033     7,475,497   (45)    %
Loans held for investment   15,197,307     15,331,457   (1)    %
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   253,469     211,866   20 %
Loans held for investment, net   19,033,871     22,595,088   (16)    %
Premises and equipment, net   26,382     20,901   26 %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   719,162     559,897   28 %
Goodwill and intangibles, net   1,496     17,262   (91)    %
Total assets $ 28,414,642   $ 34,731,738   (18)    %
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Liabilities:      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 9,618,081   $ 13,390,370   (28)    %
Interest bearing deposits   13,238,799     14,718,995   (10)    %
Total deposits   22,856,880     28,109,365   (19)    %
Accrued interest payable   24,000     7,699   N/M
Other liabilities   345,827     273,488   26 %
Short-term borrowings   1,201,142     2,202,832   (45)    %
Long-term debt   931,442     928,738   %
Total liabilities   25,359,291     31,522,122   (20)    %
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized shares - 10,000,000      
Issued shares - 300,000 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and 2021   300,000     300,000   %
Common stock, $.01 par value:      
Authorized shares - 100,000,000      
Issued shares - 50,867,298 and 50,618,911 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively   509     506   1 %
Additional paid-in capital   1,025,593     1,008,559   2 %
Retained earnings   2,263,502     1,948,274   16 %
Treasury stock - 2,083,535 and 417 shares at cost at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively   (115,310 )   (8 ) N/M
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (418,943 )   (47,715 ) N/M
Total stockholders’ equity   3,055,351     3,209,616   (5)    %
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,414,642   $ 34,731,738   (18)    %


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)        
(dollars in thousands except per share data)        
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Interest income        
Interest and fees on loans $ 295,367   $ 204,379   $ 983,787   $ 820,532  
Investment securities   16,210     11,780     63,179     42,820  
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   59,710     3,733     97,271     13,233  
Total interest income   371,287     219,892     1,144,237     876,585  
Interest expense        
Deposits   96,150     14,513     190,663     65,507  
Short-term borrowings   13,449     771     29,077     4,613  
Long-term debt   14,088     10,576     48,739     37,628  
Total interest expense   123,687     25,860     268,479     107,748  
Net interest income   247,600     194,032     875,758     768,837  
Provision for credit losses   34,000     (10,000 )   66,000     (30,000 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   213,600     204,032     809,758     798,837  
Non-interest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,150     4,702     22,876     18,674  
Wealth management and trust fee income   3,442     3,793     15,036     13,173  
Brokered loan fees   2,655     5,678     14,159     27,954  
Servicing income   180     277     857     15,513  
Investment banking and trading income   11,937     6,456     35,054     24,441  
Net gain/(loss) on sale of loans held for sale   (990 )       (990 )   1,317  
Gain on disposal of subsidiary   248,526         248,526      
Other   6,772     10,553     14,011     37,158  
Total non-interest income   277,672     31,459     349,529     138,230  
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and benefits   103,490     89,075     436,809     350,930  
Occupancy expense   17,030     8,769     44,222     33,232  
Marketing   10,623     4,286     32,388     10,006  
Legal and professional   37,493     12,673     75,858     41,152  
Communications and technology   20,434     16,490     69,253     75,185  
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment   3,092     4,688     14,344     21,027  
Servicing-related expenses       25         27,765  
Other   20,928     10,643     54,658     39,715  
Total non-interest expense   213,090     146,649     727,532     599,012  
Income before income taxes   278,182     88,842     431,755     338,055  
Income tax expense   60,931     23,712     99,277     84,116  
Net income   217,251     65,130     332,478     253,939  
Preferred stock dividends   4,312     4,313     17,250     18,721  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 212,939   $ 60,817   $ 315,228   $ 235,218  
         
Basic earnings per common share $ 4.28   $ 1.20   $ 6.25   $ 4.65  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.23   $ 1.19   $ 6.18   $ 4.60  


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(dollars in thousands)
  4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Allowance for credit losses on loans:          
Beginning balance $ 234,613   $ 229,013   $ 211,151   $ 211,866   $ 221,957  
Loans charged-off:          
Commercial   14,404     232     2,868     110     3,776  
Energy   2,702     2,903              
Real estate               350      
Total charge-offs   17,106     3,135     2,868     460     3,776  
Recoveries:          
Commercial   133     113     219     217     1,933  
Energy   1,974     289         755     601  
Real estate                   205  
Total recoveries   2,107     402     219     972     2,739  
Net charge-offs   14,999     2,733     2,649     (512 )   1,037  
Provision for credit losses on loans   33,855     8,333     20,511     (1,227 )   (9,054 )
Ending balance $ 253,469   $ 234,613   $ 229,013   $ 211,151   $ 211,866  
           
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:          
Beginning balance $ 21,648   $ 17,981   $ 16,492   $ 17,265   $ 18,211  
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses   145     3,667     1,489     (773 )   (946 )
Ending balance $ 21,793   $ 21,648   $ 17,981   $ 16,492   $ 17,265  
           
Total allowance for credit losses $ 275,262   $ 256,261   $ 246,994   $ 227,643   $ 229,131  
Total provision for credit losses $ 34,000   $ 12,000   $ 22,000   $ (2,000 ) $ (10,000 )
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment   1.31 %   1.19 %   0.95 %   0.97 %   0.93 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment   1.31 %   1.06 %   1.02 %   0.99 %   0.91 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1)   0.31 %   0.05 %   0.05 % (0.01)        %   0.02 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1)   0.09 %   0.03 %   0.03 %   0.03 %   0.06 %
Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1)   0.70 %   0.22 %   0.39 % (0.04)        % (0.17)        %
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment   1.43 %   1.30 %   1.03 %   1.05 %   1.00 %

(1)   Interim period ratios are annualized.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.          
SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS      
(dollars in thousands)          
  4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Non-accrual loans held for investment $ 48,338   $ 35,864   $ 50,526   $ 59,327   $ 72,502  
Non-accrual loans held for sale(1)       1,340              
Other real estate owned                    
Total non-performing assets $ 48,338   $ 37,204   $ 50,526   $ 59,327   $ 72,502  
           
Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment   0.25 %   0.18 %   0.21 %   0.27 %   0.32 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.17 %   0.12 %   0.16 %   0.19 %   0.21 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 5.2x 6.5x 4.5x 3.6x 2.9x
           
Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing $ 131   $ 30,664   $ 3,206   $ 6,031   $ 3,467  
Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment   %   0.15 %   0.01 %   0.03 %   0.02 %
Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing(1)(2) $   $ 4,877   $ 1,602   $ 3,865   $ 3,986  

(1)   Third quarter 2022 includes $1.3 million in non-accrual loans and $3.1 million in loans past due 90 days and still accruing associated to our insurance premium finance subsidiary that were transferred from loans held for investment to loans held for sale as of September 30, 2022.
(2)   Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as loans held for sale and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government.


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
           
  4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter
    2022     2022   2022   2022     2021  
Interest income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 295,367   $ 282,473 $ 218,290 $ 187,657   $ 204,379  
Investment securities   16,210     15,002   14,665   17,302     11,780  
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   59,710     24,596   9,394 $ 3,571   $ 3,733  
Total interest income   371,287     322,071   242,349   208,530     219,892  
Interest expense          
Deposits   96,150     60,317   20,566   13,630     14,513  
Short-term borrowings   13,449     10,011   4,859   758     771  
Long-term debt   14,088     12,663   11,393   10,595     10,576  
Total interest expense   123,687     82,991   36,818   24,983     25,860  
Net interest income   247,600     239,080   205,531   183,547     194,032  
Provision for credit losses   34,000     12,000   22,000   (2,000 )   (10,000 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   213,600     227,080   183,531   185,547     204,032  
Non-interest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,150     5,701   6,003   6,022     4,702  
Wealth management and trust fee income   3,442     3,631   4,051   3,912     3,793  
Brokered loan fees   2,655     3,401   4,133   3,970     5,678  
Servicing income   180     212   228   237     277  
Investment banking and trading income   11,937     7,812   11,126   4,179     6,456  
Net gain/(loss) on sale of loans held for sale   (990 )            
Gain on disposal of subsidiary   248,526              
Other   6,772     4,576   701   1,962     10,553  
Total non-interest income   277,672     25,333   26,242   20,282     31,459  
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and benefits   103,490     129,336   103,885   100,098     89,075  
Occupancy expense   17,030     9,433   8,874   8,885     8,769  
Marketing   10,623     8,282   8,506   4,977     4,286  
Legal and professional   37,493     16,775   11,288   10,302     12,673  
Communications and technology   20,434     18,470   15,649   14,700     16,490  
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment   3,092     3,953   3,318   3,981     4,688  
Servicing-related expenses               25  
Other   20,928     10,798   12,783   10,149     10,643  
Total non-interest expense   213,090     197,047   164,303   153,092     146,649  
Income before income taxes   278,182     55,366   45,470   52,737     88,842  
Income tax expense   60,931     13,948   11,311   13,087     23,712  
Net income   217,251     41,418   34,159   39,650     65,130  
Preferred stock dividends   4,312     4,313   4,312   4,313     4,313  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 212,939   $ 37,105 $ 29,847 $ 35,337   $ 60,817  


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1)
(dollars in thousands)
  4th Quarter 2022   3rd Quarter 2022   2nd Quarter 2022   1st Quarter 2022   4th Quarter 2021
  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate
Assets                                      
Investment securities(2) $ 3,385,372 $ 16,210 1.70 %   $ 3,509,044 $ 15,002 1.58 %   $ 3,543,576 $ 15,065 1.60 %   $ 3,669,257 $ 17,743 1.91 %   $ 3,608,503 $ 12,225 1.34 %
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   6,158,769   59,710 3.85 %     4,453,806   24,596 2.19 %     4,747,377   9,394 0.79 %     8,552,300   3,571 0.17 %     9,760,735   3,733 0.15 %
Loans held for sale   1,053,157   12,064 4.54 %     1,029,983   11,316 4.36 %     8,123   62 3.07 %     7,633   113 6.01 %     8,348   51 2.41 %
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   4,279,367   43,708 4.05 %     5,287,531   52,756 3.96 %     5,858,599   49,914 3.42 %     5,732,901   43,466 3.07 %     7,901,534   57,949 2.91 %
Loans held for investment(3)   15,105,083   239,741 6.30 %     16,843,922   218,512 5.15 %     16,616,234   168,407 4.07 %     15,686,319   144.134 3.73 %     15,348,322   146,436 3.79 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   233,246         229,005         211,385         212,612         223,034    
Loans held for investment, net   19,151,204   283,449 5.87 %     21,902,448   271,268 4.91 %     22,263,448   218,321 3.93 %     21,206,608   187,600 3.59 %     23,026,822   204,385 3.52 %
Total earning assets   29,748,502   371,433 4.89 %     30,895,281   322,182 4.10 %     30,562,524   242,842 3.16 %     33,435,798   209.027 2.54 %     36,404,408   220,394 2.40 %
Cash and other assets   989,900         918,630         870,396         819,486         835,293    
Total assets $ 30,738,402       $ 31,813,911       $ 31,432,920       $ 34,255,284       $ 37,239,701    
                                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                      
Transaction deposits $ 1,105,466 $ 4,977 1.79 %   $ 1,444,964 $ 5,239 1.44 %   $ 1,671,729 $ 3,920 0.94 %   $ 2,432,687 $ 3,962 0.66 %   $ 3,007,337 $ 4,664 0.62 %
Savings deposits   10,563,049   80,801 3.03 %     10,249,387   46,555 1.80 %     8,696,819   15,462 0.71 %     10,420,545   8,583 0.33 %     10,529,645   8,419 0.32 %
Time deposits   1,625,857   10,372 2.53 %     1,701,238   8,523 1.99 %     877,399   1,184 0.54 %     1,038,722   1,085 0.42 %     1,276,800   1,430 0.44 %
Total interest bearing deposits   13,294,372   96,150 2.87 %     13,395,589   60,317 1.79 %     11,245,947   20,566 0.73 %     13,891,954   13,630 0.40 %     14,813,782   14,513 0.39 %
Short-term borrowings   1,387,660   13,449 3.84 %     1,931,537   10,011 2.06 %     2,232,119   4,859 0.87 %     1,770,781   758 0.17 %     2,267,013   771 0.13 %
Long-term debt   931,107   14,088 6.00 %     921,707   12,663 5.45 %     929,616   11,393 4.92 %     929,005   10,595 4.63 %     928,307   10,576 4.52 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   15,613,139   123,687 3.14 %     16,248,833   82,991 2.03 %     14,407,682   36,818 1.02 %     16,591,740   24,983 0.61 %     18,009,102   25,860 0.57 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   11,642,969         12,214,531         13,747,876         14,235,749         15,804,061    
Other liabilities   426,543         305,554         227,701         243,141         238,833    
Stockholders’ equity   3,055,751         3,044,993         3,049,661         3,184,654         3,187,705    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,738,402       $ 31,813,911       $ 31,432,920       $ 34,255,284       $ 37,239,701    
Net interest income   $ 247,746       $ 239,191       $ 206,024       $ 184,044       $ 194,534  
Net interest margin     3.26 %       3.05 %       2.68 %       2.23 %       2.12 %

(1)   Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(2)   Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.
(3)   Average balances include non-accrual loans.

 


INVESTOR CONTACT
Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544
jocelyn.kukulka@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Julia Monter, 469.399.8425
julia.monter@texascapitalbank.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


