Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,558 in the last 365 days.

Elme Communities Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (“Elme”) (NYSE:ELME) announced the income tax treatment of its 2022 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Elme Communities dividend distributions. Beginning in 2018, Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Dividend Paid Date Gross Distribution Per Share Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share



Section 199A Dividends Per Share 		(Return of Capital) Non-Taxable
Distribution Per Share
1/5/2022 $0.17000 $0.03409 $0.03409 $0.13591
4/5/2022 $0.17000 $0.03409 $0.03409 $0.13591
7/6/2022 $0.17000 $0.03409 $0.03409 $0.13591
10/5/2022 $0.17000 $0.03409 $0.03409 $0.13591
TOTALS: $0.68000 $0.13636 $0.13636 $0.54364
  100.00% 20.05% 20.05% 79.95%

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Amy Hopkins
202-774-3253
ahopkins@elmecommunities.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Elme Communities Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.