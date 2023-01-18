Goodfood Reports Annual Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX: FOOD), held its annual meeting of shareholders virtually at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
Election of Directors
All of the nominees for directors listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular dated December 1, 2022 were elected by a majority of shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:
|Nominees
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Percentage
of Votes For
|Percentage
of Votes Against
|Jonathan Ferrari
|31,374,736
|401,572
|98.736%
|1.264%
|Neil Cuggy
|31,376,742
|399,566
|98.743%
|1.257%
|Donald Olds
|31,507,000
|269,308
|99.152%
|0.848%
|Terry Yanofsky
|31,380,706
|395,602
|98.755%
|1.245%
|John Khabbaz
|31,709,874
|66,434
|99.791%
|0.209%
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company by a majority of shareholders for Fiscal 2023. The voting results are as follows:
|Result
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Percentage
of Votes For
|Percentage
of Votes Withheld
|Carried
|32,499,996
|25,679
|99.921%
|0.079%
Share Consolidation
The shareholders adopted a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to effect a share consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of 1 post-consolidation common share for every 10 pre-consolidation common shares and to grant authorization to the board of directors to determine, in its sole discretion, the timing of the share. The votes cast were as follows:
|Result
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Percentage
of Votes For
|Percentage
of Votes Against
|Carried
|32,419,612
|106,064
|99.674%
|0.326%
Addition of a Class of Preferred Shares to Goodfood’s Authorized Share Capital
The shareholders adopted a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to create an authorized class of an unlimited number of preferred shares, issuable in series, with the rights and restrictions of each series to be determined by the directors of the Company. The votes cast were as follows:
|Result
|Votes for
|Votes Against
|Percentage
of Votes For
|Percentage
of Votes Against
|Carried
|29,406,330
|2,369,978
|92.542%
|7.458%
