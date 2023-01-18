Goodfood Reports Annual Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX: FOOD), held its annual meeting of shareholders virtually at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.



Election of Directors

All of the nominees for directors listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular dated December 1, 2022 were elected by a majority of shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Nominees Votes For Votes Against Percentage

of Votes For Percentage

of Votes Against Jonathan Ferrari 31,374,736 401,572 98.736% 1.264% Neil Cuggy 31,376,742 399,566 98.743% 1.257% Donald Olds 31,507,000 269,308 99.152% 0.848% Terry Yanofsky 31,380,706 395,602 98.755% 1.245% John Khabbaz 31,709,874 66,434 99.791% 0.209%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company by a majority of shareholders for Fiscal 2023. The voting results are as follows:

Result Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage

of Votes For Percentage

of Votes Withheld Carried 32,499,996 25,679 99.921% 0.079%

Share Consolidation

The shareholders adopted a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to effect a share consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of 1 post-consolidation common share for every 10 pre-consolidation common shares and to grant authorization to the board of directors to determine, in its sole discretion, the timing of the share. The votes cast were as follows:

Result Votes For Votes Against Percentage

of Votes For Percentage

of Votes Against Carried 32,419,612 106,064 99.674% 0.326%

Addition of a Class of Preferred Shares to Goodfood’s Authorized Share Capital

The shareholders adopted a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to create an authorized class of an unlimited number of preferred shares, issuable in series, with the rights and restrictions of each series to be determined by the directors of the Company. The votes cast were as follows:

Result Votes for Votes Against Percentage

of Votes For Percentage

of Votes Against Carried 29,406,330 2,369,978 92.542% 7.458%

ABOUT GOODFOOD

