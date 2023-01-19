Luxury Consignment Store, the Closet Trading Co., Announces Grand Opening of New Boutique in Westlake Village, CA
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Closet Trading Co. is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest boutique in Westlake Village, California. The resale store will officially open its doors to the public on Saturday and Sunday, February 4th and 5th, from 11 am to 6 pm.
The past few years have seen a surge in demand for the luxury resale market and show no signs of slowing down. Labelled a global phenomenon, online secondhand and consignment platforms are growing twenty-one times faster than conventional apparel commerce.
In fact, the American resale market is expected to triple in value over the next ten years – going from US$28 billion in 2019 to US$80 billion in 2029.
With six locations across California and Florida, the Closet Trading Co. makes it its priority to offer used designer clothing and accessories at unbeatable prices, offering a carefully curated selection of pieces for women.
Each unique and authentic find is carefully inspected by their team to ensure that everything they sell is in excellent condition so shoppers can feel confident they're getting the best value for their money.
Dedicated to providing customers with an unforgettable experience, they will be raffling off a brand-new Gucci wallet – one entry for every $100 spent – and offering same-day quotes for designer merchandise during the opening. Good company and refreshers will also be at the rendezvous!
Attendees who have items to sell will have the opportunity to earn an extra 5% commission for all consignment items dropped off during the weekend.
“Westlake Village is such a special community, and we are thrilled to be opening The Closet Trading Company at Westlake Commons. We look forward to welcoming new and existing TCTC clients in and offering a friendly and trustworthy place to buy and sell authentic designer goods!” commented Johanna Zlenko, the founder of The Closet Trading Co.
The shopping experience is changing at a fast pace, and so are its buyers. The Closet Trading Co’s mission is to cater to this new clientele, who know better than to pay full price.
Discover the vast array of items they offer or sell your closet by clicking here.
About the Closet Trading Co:
The Closet Trading Co. is a high-end consignment franchise specializing in clothing, shoes, and accessories for men and women. With 6 locations across California and Florida, and more stores opening nationwide, they are dedicated to providing high-quality merchandise at affordable prices.
Nadya Rousseau
