Farimah S. Ghaffari, Esq. Appointed Membership on Tort Advisory Committee

New York Attorney Farimah Ghaffari Appointed to Prestigious Tort Advisory Committee, Committed to Ensuring Fairness and Justice in the Legal System.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farimah Ghaffari, a prominent personal injury lawyer and former Vice-President of the Iranian- American Bar Association, has been appointed to the Supreme Court’s Citywide Tort Advisory Committee. Ghaffari, who is based in New York City, was selected for her expertise in personal injury law and her dedication to improving the administration of justice in the city.

"I am honored to have been chosen for this distinguished appointment," Ghaffari said. "I am excited to work with the other members of the committee and contribute my skills and experience to improving the tort system in New York City."

Ghaffari is the managing attorney of the Goidel & Siegel Law Firm’s Long Island office. At Goidel & Siegel, LLP, Ghaffari prosecutes cases involving serious personal injuries resulting from construction accidents, car accidents, slip and fall accidents, and product liability cases .

Ghaffari has been practicing law in New York for several years and has a reputation for successfully representing her clients in personal injury cases. She is known for her commitment to justice and ensuring that everyone has equal access to the legal system.

"We are thrilled for Farimahh and her prestigious achievement," said Jonathan Goidel, Co-Founder of Goidel & Siegel. "Farimah will be a valuable asset to the committee and we look forward to seeing her contributions to the justice system in our city."

The Supreme Court’s Citywide Tort Advisory Committee is responsible for providing guidance and recommendations to the court on issues related to tort law in New York City. Ghaffari’s appointment to the committee is a testament to her expertise and dedication to improving the legal system.

