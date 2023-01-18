Condolences on Helicopter Crash in Ukraine

I was deeply saddened to hear this morning’s terrible news from Brovary, Ukraine. On behalf of the United States, I offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of all of those killed in the helicopter crash, including our friends Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyy, First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary Yuri Lubkovych. We mourn these heartbreaking deaths, a tragic loss beyond words.

The United States offers our support and solidarity to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, which has been a close partner for many years. Our thoughts are with our friends who are grieving their loss. Now and always, the United States is committed to standing with Ukraine in its hour of need.