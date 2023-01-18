Leading Carpet Cleaning Service, Announces A New And Improved Carpet Cleaning Calculator for 2023
How to find a carpet cleaning cost online in Chicago?CHICAGO, IL, US, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Carpet Cleaning has launched its new and improved carpet cleaning calculator. The calculator is available on the company's website and makes it convenient for customers to quickly calculate the cost of cleaning their carpets professionally.
My Carpet Cleaning, one of the most reputed names in the carpet cleaning industry, announces their new and improved carpet cleaning calculator is now live and ready to be used. Customers only need to enter the number of areas to be cleaned, and the calculator will instantly provide an estimate to clean it. The company has said that the company required a much-needed update, mainly patching a few bugs and updating pricing. Furthermore, our new carpet cleaning cost calculator will be able to accurately provide pricing for our other services, such as upholstery cleaning, area rug cleaning, or tile steam cleaning.
The re-launch of the carpet cleaning calculator is a significant step forward for My Carpet Cleaning of Chicago, as it offers a more accurate estimate. Since the company is committed to transparency, the calculator helps people see what they can expect to pay without even having to call the company to discuss their carpet cleaning needs.
Readers can learn more about My Carpet Cleaning and use the free estimate calculator by visiting the company's website at https://www.mycarpetcleaning.us/calculator.
"My Carpet Cleaning is committed to providing the highest quality carpet cleaning services at an affordable price. However, we are committed to ensuring that our pricing accurately reflects the amount of work needed, which is why we created this calculator. This will allow anyone to calculate how much they need to budget for carpet cleaning." Said the CEO, - Max Verevkin, when talking about the new calculator.
"We have a team of certified technicians who use state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly cleaning solutions to clean and restore carpets thoroughly. In addition to carpet cleaning, we also provide upholstery cleaning and area rug cleaning services." He added.
"The calculator makes it very quick and easy for anyone to get a carpet cleaning estimate. However, what cleaning your carpet may cost will depend on other factors such as how dirty it is, its age, and if it is a natural fiber carpet or one made another fabric."
About My Carpet Cleaning
My Carpet Cleaning offers a wide range of services, including stain protection, deodorizing, and pet odor removal. The company has been operating for over twenty years and has a team of certified professionals. In addition, all work is backed by a satisfaction guarantee, ensuring that customers are completely satisfied with the results of their service.
