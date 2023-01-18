Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,509 in the last 365 days.

Condolences on Helicopter Crash in Ukraine

I was deeply saddened to hear this morning’s terrible news from Brovary, Ukraine.  On behalf of the United States, I offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of all of those killed in the helicopter crash, including our friends Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyy, First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary Yuri Lubkovych.  We mourn these heartbreaking deaths, a tragic loss beyond words.

The United States offers our support and solidarity to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, which has been a close partner for many years.  Our thoughts are with our friends who are grieving their loss.  Now and always, the United States is committed to standing with Ukraine in its hour of need.

You just read:

Condolences on Helicopter Crash in Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.