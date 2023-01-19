Submit Release
THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF EAST ST. LOUIS RECEIVES $2.3 MILLION JOBS PLUS GRANT

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has granted the Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis a $2.3 million Jobs Plus Grant.

Their proposal for Samuel Gompers Homes and Emmet Griffin Homes is one of the best that embodies the goals of the Jobs Plus program and shows their capacity to administer a Jobs Plus grant”
— Jayme Brown, Director of Community and Supportive Services for HUD
EAST ST. LOUIS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis (HAESL) has received a Jobs Plus grant of $2,299,999 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to serve the Samuel Gompers Homes and Emmet Griffin Homes.

The Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis was one of four Public Housing Agencies to receive this award from HUD. “I want to congratulate the Housing Authority of East St. Louis on its selection to receive a FY2022 Jobs Plus Grant award. Their proposal for Samuel Gompers Homes and Emmet Griffin Homes (Audubon Terrace) is one of the best that embodies the goals of the Jobs Plus program and shows their capacity to administer a Jobs Plus grant” says Jayme Brown, Director of Community and Supportive Services for HUD.

Through the Jobs Plus grant, Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) develop locally-based, job-driven approaches to increase earnings and advance employment outcomes for public housing residents. The place-based Jobs Plus program addresses poverty among public housing residents by incentivizing and enabling employment through earned income disregards for working residents and a set of services designed to support work including employer linkages, job placement and counseling, educational advancement, and financial counseling.

“This Jobs Plus Grant is critical for the residents of Samuel Gompers and Audubon Terrace” said Angela Russell Perry, Interim Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis. “We commend HUD for making these additional resources available that have a direct impact on these families”.

The HAESL collaborated with St Clair County Intergovernmental Grant Department (IGD) under the division of Workforce Innovation Opportunity (WIDA). The Jobs Plus Grant will assist in providing services to residents that are the most underserved in the East St. Louis community, particularly residents with limited or no access to resources. Outcomes include increasing resident earnings, with the Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis resident’s average living wage being under $9,000.00.

About HAESL: Located at 700 N 20th Street, East St. Louis Illinois. HAESL is the designated public housing agency in the city of East St. Louis. Everyone deserves safe, affordable housing. The Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis (HAESL) provides public housing to low-income residents throughout the City of East St. Louis. We aim to recognize residents as our ultimate customers, maintain a competitive housing stock, and provide excellence in housing services.

HAESL (www.eslha.org) is governed by a five-member board of commissioners. HAESL is a member of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (www.nahro.org).

