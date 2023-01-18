Strategic Pricing Gov Con Authority Marsha Lindquist to Address Growth Officers Association

Amazon #1 Best Seller Granite Leadership Strategies delivers winning pricing strategy Marsha Lindquist, Strategic Pricing Expert

Attend Growth Officers Association meeting on January 24, 2023, hear Federal pricing expert Marsha Lindquist present Strategic Pricing – Focus Your Approach.

Most Government contractors take the pricing of their bids as an afterthought. To arrive at the pricing story you want to tell, contractors need to move pricing to the top of their priority list.” — Marsha Lindquist

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Growth Officers Association is hosting its monthly meeting to kick off the year, featuring Marsha Lindquist’s unique view of Federal business development from a pricing strategy perspective. Attendees will be challenged to think about their traditional mindset and rock their thinking with some new ideas. Ms. Lindquist will test participants to focus their approach to improve their win rates, increase profit margins, and make better bid decisions. Those who want to sign up for the Growth Officers Association January monthly meeting will want to do so soon.

Ms. Lindquist has earned the status as a #1 Amazon best-selling author of Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors, aimed at the seasoned Government contractor. Marsha frequently talks about the more than two dozen strategic pricing tools that every contractor should have in their toolbox.

RSM Federal’s Managing Partner, Joshua P. Frank, says in the foreword to the book:

“What I love the most is Marsha’s focus on pre-acquisition. Most books dedicated to pricing lack actionable details. The majority treat pricing as if it’s performed in a vacuum. In almost every chapter she slides into a strategy that requires you initiate pricing discussions, whenever possible before the procurement is released.”

Lindquist’s purpose in authoring this book is to raise pricing to the top of the bidding food chain and encourage Federal Gov Cons to begin their pricing strategy during the capture stage. The author is a seasoned advisor to small, mid-size, and large companies that regularly bid on Government contracts. She combines firsthand proficiency with years of understanding of this industry to share the processes and tools for a winning price.

Explained Lindquist:

“Most Government contractors take the pricing of their bids as an afterthought. To arrive at the winning price and the pricing story you want to tell, contractors need to move pricing to the top of their priority list when they decide to bid.”

The book promises results for Gov Con leaders. As an Amazon reviewer commented:

“In Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors, Marsha shares her 30-plus years of professional experience. This is a useful and timely book because all business development professionals need to understand strategic pricing in the B2G market, where winning new business becomes more difficult all the time.”

Book site: https://www.SecretsOfStrategicPricingGovCon.com

About Marsha Lindquist

Marsha is a business expert for Government contractors and strategically collaborates with clients to arrive at innovative pricing solutions that take them to more awards. She has achieved the distinguished titles of NCMA Fellow, APMP Fellow & APMP Professional (CPP) as well as the ProPricer 2021 Future of Pricing Honoree.

