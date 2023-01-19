PTP Records Announces Single 'Paint it Black' Release, Performed by Rewind Rock Band

PTP Records Logo Rewind Rock Band

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PTP (Past to Present) Records is proud to announce the release of the single "Paint It Black," a Rolling Stones cover tune recorded and performed by Rewind Rock Band. The song “Paint It Black” was originally credited to Jagger and Richards, while it takes on an entirely new dynamic and exciting flavor thanks to Rewind Rock Band’s unique arrangement on the tune.

"Rewind Rock Band will take on the world with its incredible single, which differentiates itself from the original recording in a big way with sensational vocals and a powerful arrangement. It’s a song that everyone will want to have playing on repeat,” said executive producer Peter Valentino. The band heartily agrees and sheds light on the reasons why they were compelled to this song in particular. “We were driven to create our take on the infamous song and share it with our fans. Rewind Rock Band uses its signature female lead vocal, and harder-edged guitar work, which truly stands out from the original," said Denna-Marie Wairau, the lead vocalist. The song is now available to download on all available platforms, including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, and more.

Rewind Rock Band consists of Denna-Marie Wairau on lead vocals along with Anthony Polito and Gareth Huggett, Liam Ekeberg on lead guitar, Angelo Calabretta on Rhythm guitar, Matthew Hadgraft on keyboards, Rino Lentini on drums, and Benjamin Pisani on bass guitar. The band recorded the single at THE BASE Recording Studio in South Melbourne in August 2022. The producer and mix engineer were Phil Threlfall, the assistant producer was Benjamin Pisani, and the executive producer was Peter Valentino.

A music video was filmed and can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PX8CtjdgE4.

Meanwhile, the single can be directly purchased here: https://music.apple.com/au/artist/rewind-rock-band/1651829509

About Rewind Rock Band:

For more information, visit: www.rewindrockband.com, and for more on PTP Records, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ptprecordsau/

Press & Media Contact:

