Endeavors Announces Promotion of El Paso Native and USAF Veteran

Ben Miranda, Jr. Named Deputy Senior Director of Operational Business Development

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a dedicated Endeavors employee for over 5 years, Ben Miranda, Jr. previously served as Director of Business Operations where he played a pivotal role in expanding the mission and vision of the nonprofit to help vulnerable people in need, not only in Texas but all over the country.

Moving forward, Ben will continue to build relationships and closely work with federal and nonprofit partners, as well as various community stakeholders. He’ll focus on the development, implementation, operation, and expansion of Endeavors’ many lines of service to ensure the military community, homeless and other vulnerable populations are heard, supported, and successful.

Ben shares, “It is a tremendous privilege to serve in an organization where everyone from our CEO, President, directors, and staff at all levels have the passion to serve vulnerable people in crisis with a servant's heart. I am honored to be entrusted with these responsibilities and look forward to continuing to work with Endeavors and all our local, state, and federal stakeholders across the communities we serve.”

Military & Professional Experience:

As a 24-year Veteran of the United States Air Force, Ben rose to the Air Force’s highest rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He deployed in support of Operations ENDURING FREEDOM, IRAQI FREEDOM, NEW DAWN, and UNIFIED RESPONSE, as well as to multiple counter-drug operations in Latin America.

Ben holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Walden University and serves as a Commissioner for the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (appointed by the Texas Governor). He also sits on the Board of Directors for the El Paso Homeless Coalition-Continuum of Care and is the Co-Chair for the 151st Veteran Affairs' Community Veterans Engagement Board. Ben is a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Air Force Sergeants Associations. Additionally, he has been recognized externally on a national level through his selection and leadership in the George W. Bush Institute’s Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Endeavors is a national service organization that has been assisting vulnerable populations since 1969. Endeavors offers an array of services and programs supporting children, families, migrants, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters or emergencies. Endeavors serves people in crisis with personalized services. For more information, visit endeavors.org.

