Atlanta Serial Entrepreneur and Investor Makes National Bestselling Author Lists

A few days after the release of his first book, Cap Treeger made several bestselling author lists with Finding The Way.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A few days after the release of his first book, Cap Treeger made several bestselling author lists with Finding The Way. As such, Treeger made the sought-after lists of the Wall Street Journal (#3 in the business category), Publisher's Weekly (#10 overall), USA Today National Bestseller, Barnes & Noble and Amazon, to name a few.

While Cap Treeger is a pen name, the man behind the book has been involved in founding and building businesses across many industries for several decades in Georgia and beyond. From computer hardware and software to construction and farming, the depth of his experience is vast.

He has also directly invested in more than 100 early-stage companies - with a collective valuation in the billions of dollars and tens of thousands of employees - and served on more than six dozen boards.

"I chose to release this book under a pen name to focus on the hard truths of entrepreneurship," said Treeger. "Our goal is simply to empower emerging and seasoned business leaders to build companies made to last and thrive."

The result: a candid tale of mentorship and actionable takeaways leading to the path to success.

In this fictional account of an entrepreneur's rollercoaster ride to the top, Treeger crafts a series of dynamic, well-drawn lessons for anyone that wants to start or build a business. The journey guides readers through numerous factors necessary for success, including building a solid team and crafting the all-important business model.

For media inquiries, please contact Claire Angelle at claire.angelle@brandculture.com

For more information about Finding The Way: findingtheway.com.

Contact Information:
Claire Angelle
PR Point of Contact
claire.angelle@brandculture.com

