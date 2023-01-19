inMMGroup Launches "Going All In" Grant for Nonprofit Organizations in the United States and Canada
inMMGroup will award one nonprofit organization each week with $600 in marketing and productivity servicesATLANTA, GA, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inMMGroup, a leading marketing agency, announced today that it will award one nonprofit organization each week with $600 in marketing and productivity services. The grant, named "Going All In," is a reflection of the company's culture and mission to give back to the community.
"Giving energizes inMMGroup as a company. We do our best to demonstrate that in everything we do and every professional service we provide. This is what inspired the “Going All In” Grant," said Christopher D. Thomas, Founder of inMMGroup. "COVID and the Economic crisis are affecting nonprofit organizations differently. But two of the dominant struggles we are hearing among organization leaders are Marketing and Productivity."
Research data reports that nonprofit workers, especially younger ones who have limited personal and professional experience to draw upon, are facing significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, 75% of NPOs reported their revenue streams and ability to fundraise were negatively impacted by the pandemic, forcing reductions to their budgets.
inMMGroup has partnered with Decision168 to provide the productivity services to every nonprofit organization that is awarded. "We are thrilled to partner with inMMGroup to support nonprofit organizations during these challenging times," said Don Mahmood, CEO of DECISION 168.
Nonprofit organizations can learn more and apply for the grant at inmm.group/going-all-in-grant/. By focusing on opportunities for nonprofit organizations, inMMGroup and its partners can do their part to strengthen the financial behavior of the world of philanthropy.
About inMMGroup
inMMGroup: the re+inVent company, is a full-service marketing and branding agency that helps businesses and organizations establish and grow their brand. We specialize in creating and executing effective marketing strategies that drive results and increase brand awareness. Our team of experts in branding, advertising, digital marketing, and design, work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and goals and develop customized solutions to help them achieve their objectives.
About DECISION 168
Decision 168 is a productivity and work management platform that helps businesses and teams stay organized, on track and achieve their goals. The cloud-based platform offers a range of features, including task management, project management, goal setting, and progress tracking, all in one place. Their mission is to help businesses and professionals reclaim time, increase productivity, and manage accountability so they can scale operations and make informed decisions.
Christopher Thomas
inMMGroup
+1 833-466-6477
pr@inmmgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn