Ilham Aliyev met with President and Chief Executive Officer of Carlsberg Group in Davos

Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Cees 't Hart, the chief executive officer of Carlsberg Group, in Davos.

In the meeting, the parties praised Carlsberg Group's initiatives in Azerbaijan. The benefits of the economic reforms implemented in Azerbaijan in the business climate were stressed by the parties.

According to Cees 't Hart, the company has completely localized barley processing in Azerbaijan, and it will soon localize the malt processing to a similar extent.

The parties discussed intentions to make additional investments in the country while highlighting that a new malt processing factory would be opened in Azerbaijan in January 2024.

Cees 't Hart thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his support of the Carlsberg Group's operations in Azerbaijan.