Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. Appoints John McLean as New CEO

Accomplished leader brings new direction to innovative agbiotech startup, supporting regenerative agriculture

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company focused on sustainably improving farmers’ crop yields, today announced John McLean as its new CEO.

John will build upon the company's plant priming technology platform to expand its product portfolio and establish new strategic partnerships. Plants have a natural ability to protect themselves from stress and disease, but the natural response is often too slow or weak. Zero Gravity’s pioneering priming technology enables a plant to react more quickly and strongly, much like a human vaccine.

John brings more than 40 years of diverse agricultural industry experience to his new role. This includes senior technology, commercial, strategy and VC roles with Monsanto and as President of Intrexon Crop Protection. His track record of limiting harmful synthetic chemicals in agriculture is consistent with Zero Gravity’s mission to provide farmers and families a non-GMO approach that improves plant production organically.

“In spite of increasingly extreme weather and droughts due to climate change, the world must find a way to feed two billion more people in the next 30 years,” stated John McLean. “Too often farmers have to rely on products that harm the soil or other organisms. By activating a plant’s natural defenses with priming technology, farmers can sustainably increase yields while reducing the need for more expensive inputs. With two products on market and five distribution partnerships in place, Zero Gravity is at the tipping point of rapid growth and value creation.”

Beyond advancing more products in the company’s R&D pipeline, John’s first duties will include expansion of BAM-FX, Zero Gravity’s commercial product, and Gardener’s Choice, its retail solution for families. Products are registered for sale in the US in all 50 states. The company's growing global footprint includes key distribution partnerships in the Americas and Asia. Retail sales in the US will commence again in the spring of 2023.

About Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. --

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on safe and sustainable agriculture. Its plant priming technology harnesses natural physiology to more sustainably improve crop yields, mitigate disease, and increase farmer profitability. Originally designed for plants grown on the International Space Station, the company’s technology now benefits crops on earth. For more information, please visit zerogsi.com.