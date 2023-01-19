The HomeBuyers Hour | Marketing Strategies in Real Estate with Guest Host Beth Repta

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc. Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

Listen and watch as Charlie, Joey, and Patrick discuss Marketing Strategies in Real Estate with Guest Host Beth Repta of Livian Chicagoland

Beth is a wealth of knowledge and we at The HomeBuyers Hour are thrilled to share what she knows. This ” — Charles Bellefontaine

Repta Residential with Keller Williams Success Realty is proud to introduce our team of highly skilled and dedicated real estate professionals. Specializing in every aspect of the industry, we have achieved a ranking of #1 in Cary and top 10 in McHenry County. With a track record of over 600 successful property sales and a consistent growth in volume annually, our team is up for any real estate challenge.Leading our team is our founding Realtor, Beth Repta. With a background in corporate real estate analysis, she stays ahead of market trends and uses her expertise to net top dollar for her clients' homes. Her passion for guiding investments and educating clients on the perfect properties for their future, paired with her fearless negotiating tactics, ensures success. Beth's vision of top-notch customer care is exemplified through the work of her and her team of real estate rockstars.Beth Repta appeared on The HomeBuyers Hour and share her expertise about data driven advice for potential sellers and buyers.In addition to our real estate expertise, Repta Residential offers guidance and hands-on assistance to prepare homes for the best presentation. Our certified Home Stager stays on top of the latest buyer trends and focuses on decluttering, furniture placement, paint colors, and remodeling projects that guarantee the highest return on investment.Marketing is key to getting your property in front of the largest audience possible, and our team stays on the cutting edge of the most effective strategies. From print marketing and professional photos, to targeted internet ads and a heavy social media presence, we custom-tailor our service to the specific needs of each home.For buyers, our dedicated specialists provide individualized support throughout the purchasing process. From explaining buying procedures to narrowing down your favorite options, our team will guide you every step of the way. Our Director of Client Care ensures a flawless experience, whether you're a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned pro.Our deep roots within the community have allowed us to build positive, lasting relationships with a never-ending list of vendors, including contractors, electricians, mortgage lenders, painters, landscapers, and more. Even if you aren't looking to make a move just yet, please think of us for any home maintenance referrals in the future.

