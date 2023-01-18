Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Growing at a CAGR of 16.2% By 2030- Segmentation, Future Growth and Regional Outlook

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation, Future Trends, Growth Overview, Key Companies and Forecast by 2030

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market crossed US$ 4,461.00 million mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 14,822.43 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

According to the Prostate Cancer UK 2022 report, in the UK, about 1 in 8 men will have prostate cancer in their lifetime. Additionally, in the UK, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men accounting for more than 52,000 men diagnosed with cancer annually; that's 143 men every day. Currently, around 475,000 men are living with and after prostate cancer. Further, the Prostate Cancer Foundation 2022 report states prostate cancer is diagnosed with a biopsy. The most common reason for a man to undergo a prostate biopsy is an elevated prostate-specific antigen level (PSA) determined by a blood test. Therefore, various companies are launching innovative products for screening prostate cancer. "Proclaim," manufactured by Proteomedix, is a next-generation blood test for prostate cancer is one such example. Such aforementioned factors are responsible for the overall market growth of prostate cancer diagnostics during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

• mdxhealth

• Myriad Genetics, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

• OPKO Health, Inc.

• Exact Sciences Corporation

• DiaSorin S.p.A.

• Bayer AG

• Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LL

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Test Type:

• Preliminary Tests

• Confirmatory Tests

• Trans-rectal Ultrasound

• Biopsy

• PCA3 Tests

End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Cancer Centers

Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• South & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

The report additionally focuses on world major leading industry players of this market providing information like company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. This report focuses on market trends, volume and value, regional level, and company level. This report represents the overall Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Size by analyzing historical information and future prospects till 2030.

Recent strategic developments in prostate cancer diagnostics Market:

The prostate cancer diagnostics market has undergone several significant developments, and a few of these have been mentioned below:

• In March 2022, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., announced collaboration with Novartis for involving PYLARIFY (piflufolastat F18) for supporting the prostate cancer clinical trials with Pluvicto(lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan).

• In February 2022, Applied Molecular Therapies (AMT) announced a successful TGA licence upgrade for its GMP manufacturing of an emerging prostate canver therapy, following launching of a new joint venture between Cyclotek and ANSTO.

Key Highlights of the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Research Report:

• The report summarizes the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market by stating the definition, applications, scope, it’s price, supply and demand ratio, and market overview.

• Competitive landscape of all leading key players together with their business strategies, approaches, and latest Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market development.

• It elements market investment, opportunities, growth factors, restraints, and market risks.

• It performs a comprehensive study of emerging players in the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics business along with the existing ones.

• It accomplishes primary and secondary research and resources to estimate prime products, market size, and industrial partnerships of this business.

Research Objectives:

• To study and analyze the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics consumption by key regions/countries, product type and application, history information, and forecast during 2022-2030.

• To understand the structure of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics by identifying its various sub segments.

• Focuses on the key Prostate Cancer Diagnostics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans within the next few years.

• To analyze Prostate Cancer Diagnostics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the expansion of the market.

• To project the consumption of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics submarkets, with respect to key.

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions within the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

(*If you have any special necessities, please let us know and we can give you the report as you would like.)

