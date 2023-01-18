Blue Marble Geographics releases version 9.0 of the GeoCalc Software Development Kit
We are particularly excited to be unveiling the GeoCalc SDK search dialog updates to our SDK users as well, representing the largest change to the dialogs in recent history.”HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics (bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 9.0 of the GeoCalc® Software Development Kit (SDK). The GeoCalc SDK allows developers to embed the advanced coordinate transformation toolkit behind Geographic Calculator into their own programs.
Providing the tools behind Blue Marble’s Geographic Calculator to developers, GeoCalc version 9.0 includes support for updates in EPSG and Horizontal Time Dependent Positioning toolkit, NADCON 5 and NTv2 transformation grids, and new live filter search dialogs.
The GeoCalc SDK remains an industry standard tool for developers through continual updates and improvements. Evolving as the GIS and geodesy industry does, the new release of GeoCalc includes an updated datasource to EPSG database version 10.078. Additionally, velocity information provided by the relevant survey authorities is now available for Horizontal Time Dependent Positioning version 3.4.2-based transforms here in the United States, as well as the Canadian time-based transformations.
In the new dialogs, the search bar has been expanded to allow users to search using partial terms, and use a live filter search. With this update, users can search without knowing the full name or even what category or regional grouping to find it.
The update also improves support for the new toolkit by the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) known as NADCON 5. In GeoCalc, more detailed information about transformations and accuracy is now easily accessible on an individual point basis, an impressive new capability important in high-accuracy mapping applications as we move towards future surveying technologies and coordinate systems.
"Following on the heels of the Geographic Calculator 2023 release, GeoCalc SDK 9.0 brings important updates to Horizontal Time Dependent Positioning and NADCON5 tools to our users," stated Sam Knight, Director of Product Management, "We are particularly excited to be unveiling the GeoCalc SDK search dialog updates to our SDK users as well, representing the largest change to the dialogs in recent history."
The GeoCalc SDK is a fully object-oriented class library designed for GIS professionals and software developers. Blue Marble Geographics offers the underlying coordinate transformation capability of the Geographic Calculator within GeoCalc. More information about GeoCalc 9.0 can be found at https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/geocalc-sdk/
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.bluemarblegeo.com.
Cintia Miranda
Blue Marble Geographics
+1 207-622-4622
