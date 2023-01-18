Chair Powell tested positive for COVID-19, is vaccinated, has mild symptoms, and is working remotely

Submit Release
January 18, 2023

For release at 10:30 a.m. EST

Today, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Chair Powell is up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home.

