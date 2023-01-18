IZEA Launches IZEA® Flex

Influencer Marketing Company Releases Adaptive, Next-Gen Influencer Marketing Platform

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced it has launched IZEA Flex, its next-generation, comprehensive influencer marketing platform built for brands and agencies of all sizes.

First announced during IZEA’s “SUPERCHANGED” streaming event, IZEA Flex is a data-centric suite of marketing tools that allow users to track, customize and export relevant data, from creator profiles to campaign metrics. The tools in IZEA Flex are powerful on their own, but when tied together, empower marketers to manage and optimize influencer marketing campaigns and strategies at an enterprise level.

“The influencer marketing industry has changed and so have the needs of our customers,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “The macroeconomic environment has driven marketers to emphasize measurement of effectiveness of campaigns and return on influencer marketing investment. Flex allows marketers to directly track the impact on sales down to the product and customer level by integrating with their existing martech stack. We are meeting the unique needs of brands and agencies while maintaining a price point that provides tremendous value for marketers.”

Flex Core Toolset



Discover: A social media influencer discovery tool, Discover allows marketers to search through content from millions of influencer social profiles while filtering across channels, demographics and interests to find the right creators for your campaigns.

ShareMonitor®: A multi-platform social monitoring tool, ShareMonitor allows marketers to monitor hashtags, keywords and brand mentions across leading social platforms.

ContentMine®: ContentMine is a content management tool that collects and measures influencer content, providing real-time insights and A.I. content analysis from BrandGraph®.

Contacts: Flex’s influencer relationship tool makes it easy for marketers to keep track of and manage their contacts from across the creator ecosystem, including creators, talent agents and legal reps. Flex keeps these contacts updated by pulling data directly from their associated social handles.

Tracking Links: Built in to Flex is an enterprise-grade link shortener that generates tracking links marketers can use to measure the success of their campaigns, including reporting on KPIs such as time spent on site, products purchased and revenue generated.

Integrations: Flex integrates with Google Analytics and Shopify, with more integrations to come. These integrations allow marketers to aggregate performance data, surfacing sales insights, conversion metrics and more.



Transactions: Marketers use Flex Transactions to easily compensate creators with just a $2 flat fee per payment. Associating these transactions to creators and content allows users to view campaign KPIs like cost per click and return on ad spend.



Campaigns: The Campaigns module allows marketers to create campaigns from a wide range of platforms, including e-commerce sites and the metaverse. Marketers can quickly associate creators and content to glean new insights and inform their influencer marketing strategies.



IZEA Flex Pricing Plans

Starter: The Starter plan gives marketers access to Flex’s core tools including Discover, ContentMine, ShareMonitor and Tracking Links. It’s priced at $130 per month with an annual subscription, or $165 month-to-month, plus applicable tax.

Power: Power users unlock the ultimate Flex experience with creator Transactions as well as unlimited integrations, ContentMine, ShareMonitor, contacts, and more for $500 per month for up to three users on an annual plan or $600 on a month-to-month basis, plus applicable tax.

New users can try IZEA Flex with a 10-day free trial. To get started, visit izea.com/flex.

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer, visit izea.com. For news and resources, follow IZEA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/izea.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Toni-Ann Burke IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: pr@izea.com