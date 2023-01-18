NP Digital Releases Annual Search Engine Rewind (2022)

Report Reveals Search Engine Trends that Shaped 2022 and What to Anticipate in 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, has released its Annual Search Engine Rewind for 2022. The report – compiled of insights from industry leaders – recounts several key search trends that impacted marketers for better or for worse in 2022 and what is on the horizon for search in 2023.

In recent months, the industry has seen the emergence of two sophisticated trends - augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI). Experts expect these trends, amongst others discussed in the report, will shape the way users search and interact with information online in 2023.

“Trends in search evolve year after year as Google strives to improve user experience, meaning brands need to remain agile with their digital marketing strategies in order to stay ahead of the curve,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “The report emphasizes that businesses should understand where search is heading and remain proactive—instead of reactive, in response to these shifts.”

Trends discussed in the Annual Search Engine Rewind (2022) are as follows:

Google’s push of several key algorithm updates throughout 2022 caused SEOs to adjust their strategies accordingly.

From the Product Review Update in March to the Core Update in May and the Helpful Content Update in September, the algorithm updates released this year challenged marketers to provide useful, informative content that matched user intent amongst other things.

Video is here to stay and has become a vital strategic asset for marketers.

Google is incorporating video into search results via video shorts and video indexing.

More than 80% of marketers point to video as a significant source of increased traffic and sales.

Core Web Vitals (CWV) is a top priority for Google and failing could set you back.

CWV is no longer a “tie-breaking” ranking factor as Google is placing more emphasis on passing CWV as part of its search ranking guidelines.

In early 2022, 33% of sites passed CWV checks—up 10% from the previous year, according to an Ahrefs study.

Google SERP strives to be the ultimate destination for a rich, feature-filled user experience.

The SERP is filled with more information than ever– and is aiming to become a comprehensive source of information rather than a directory of resources.

Zero-click content, which accounted for 25.6% of desktop and 17.3% of mobile searches according to Semrush, is more of a reality than ever.

Gullaksen added, “It’s near impossible for businesses to future-proof their digital marketing strategies. As the industry continues to evolve and change, what may have worked in the past may not necessarily be effective in the future. However, one constant that remains true is the importance of prioritizing the needs and interests of your customers.”

To download the robust guide for more information on NP Digital’s 2022 Search Engine Rewind, visit https://advanced.npdigital.com/search-engine-rewind/.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is an award-winning performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens, taking a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 15 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

Alex Gaines NP Digital againes@npdigital.com