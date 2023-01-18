Public-Private Collaboration Aims to Improve Security for Wind Energy Technologies

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry experts from Everpoint Services ("Everpoint") and National Lab Researchers from Idaho National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories have engaged in collaboration efforts to focus on securing the nation's fleet of wind plants.

The teams recently met at a 20-megawatt wind plant owned by Everpoint in Northern Texas to perform live field evaluations of hardware and software with the intent of leveraging the physical infrastructure of the wind industry with a digital posture.

Everpoint utilizes their wind plant as an R&D facility for technologies and processes to improve its services offerings - turbine decommissioning, testing solar radiation monitoring, sensor-enabled vegetation management, equipment vibration and other potential enhancements to its businesses of servicing and maintaining renewable energy assets.

"This is an exciting example of public and private interests coming together to solve the complex challenges facing energy power generation plants in the United States," said Tyler Goodell, CEO at Everpoint Services.

About Everpoint Services: Everpoint is a privately held, Serviced Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, located in Houston, TX, servicing renewable energy assets in the Lower 48. The Company was formed in 2020 in partnership with Fieldstone Equity Partners, a merchant bank supporting the lower middle market, located in Houston, TX. Everpoint provides decommissioning services to wind, sensor-enabled vegetation management services to solar, and QAQC to energy storage assets. Everpoint employs sensor and blockchain-based digital supply chain solutions designed by Media Sourcery, a workflow and security automation company. Prior to Everpoint, the management team worked in a variety of leadership roles within energy and commercial landscape industries.

About Idaho National Laboratory: INL is a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) national laboratory that performs work in each of DOE's strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science, and environment. INL is the nation's center for nuclear energy research and development. Day-to-day management and operation of the laboratory is the responsibility of Battelle Energy Alliance.

