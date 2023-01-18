Gun talk in Washington, gun bills in Sacramento

After twice spurning the Trump White House following NBA titles, the Bay Area’s Golden State Warriors paid a visit Tuesday to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for a celebration of the team’s 2022 NBA championship.

And prior to a few backslapping speeches by President Joe Biden and Warriors superstar Steph Curry, White House staffers gathered with Warriors coach Steve Kerr and players Klay Thompson and Moses Moody to talk gun safety and violence.

While details of the discussion weren’t made public, Kerr, who has become a persistent voice on gun violence, spoke to the press after the hour-long meeting.

Kerr: “We learned a lot about what this administration is doing to help create a safer environment in our country.”

Biden praised Kerr and the Warriors for “rallying the country against gun violence.” While the president signed a significant gun violence bill last year after the Texas school massacre, he also wants to renew a ban on assault-style weapons.

But with Republicans now officially, if narrowly, in control of the House of Representatives and the Senate 60-vote filibuster rule serving as a perennial check on controversial legislation, the administration’s options for new firearm restrictions are going to be limited.

Not so much in California.

While the state already has some of the nation’s toughest gun laws, Attorney General Rob Bonta joined the top prosecutors of 17 other states to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a New York law that makes it easier for residents to sue gun manufacturers for contributing to a “public nuisance.” The court’s decision would implicate a similar California law sponsored by Bonta.

And with the new legislative session ramping up, here are a few more gun bills on deck:

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, a Woodland Hills Democrat and one of the most outspoken legislators on gun violence, has reintroduced a bill that would levy a tax on firearms and ammunition to fund gun violence prevention measures. Gabriel appears to be picking up on the work of former Assemblymember Marc Levine, who introduced two ill-fated ammo tax proposals before leaving the Legislature.

A Republican authored (and therefore, long-shot) approach to gun violence: New Westminster Assemblymember Tri Ta wants people convicted of gun-related crimes to receive longer prison sentences. This would carve out an exception to a 2021 bill, written by Sen. Nancy Skinner, a Berkeley Democrat, that requires state judges to dismiss sentence lengthening “enhancements” if it’s “in the furtherance of justice to do so.”

