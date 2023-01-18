NIX joins ServiceNow Partner Program
NIX’s capabilities to change the course of events for organizations by optimizing operation workflows receives recognition by the ServiceNow Partner Program
Our tech capabilities and domain expertise enable us to deploy robust solutions resilient to changes and able to scale with expanding demands of the client tomorrow.”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIX today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to help customers’ companies make stellar business jumps by incorporating the ServiceNow platform into projects, enhancing back-end processes, boosting organizational performance, and creating remarkable experiences for all participants related to business. NIX is accelerating digital transformation with ITSM, ITBM, CSM, and HRSD solutions engagements.
— Eugene Stepchenkov, Business Process Automation Consultant at NIX
NIX experts provide proven solutions across the ServiceNow lifecycle, from assessment of the current environment to step-by-step ServiceNow modules implementation, application development, and after-release support. We apply an IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) approach, providing continual service improvement at each project stage, where contributing technology, processes, and people work towards the company’s goals.
About NIX
NIX is a global software engineering company with more than 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
