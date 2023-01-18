7 Mindsets Acquires BASE Education

Company will now offer additional supports to address the social-emotional and mental health needs of all students

/EIN News/ -- ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7 Mindsets, the leader in PreK-12 mindsets-based learning and well-being solutions, today announced the acquisition of BASE Education, a student social-emotional learning (SEL) and mental health platform developed by licensed professional counselors. This acquisition expands and enhances 7 Mindsets’ suite of social-emotional well-being offerings for students, educators, and families.



“With the addition of BASE Education, 7 Mindsets becomes the most comprehensive SEL provider well-equipped to serve the social, emotional, and mental health needs of all members of the school community,” said 7 Mindsets CEO Mark Belles. “BASE’s innovative approach of using technology to support students’ mental health complements our mission of ensuring all learners have the positive self-awareness, self-efficacy, and perseverance to succeed in and out of school.”

BASE Education, a CASEL-recommended provider, offers 7 Mindsets the opportunity to provide a multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS), from whole-class social-emotional learning to more targeted customized interventions for students with individualized behavioral and mental health needs. BASE’s solution tackles mental health topics that teachers may find tough to discuss, giving students a vehicle to connect with their emotions in a self-paced and private manner and providing insights that help students and adults respond better to each other.

“Becoming part of 7 Mindsets allows BASE to expand our clinical and innovative approach to mental health for all kids. Being able to diversify our offering is imperative for equitable student access and connection," said BASE Education Founder and CEO Robin Glenn. "Our goal has always been to help all students build the skills for mental health and resilience they need to succeed in school and in life. This acquisition will allow us to do that on an even larger scale." As part of the acquisition, Glenn joins 7 Mindsets’ executive leadership team as chief development and strategy officer.

7 Mindsets is a portfolio company of Gauge Capital. BASE Education marks the second acquisition since Gauge’s investment in December 2021.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets offers mindsets-based learning solutions proven to drive happier, healthier, and more successful outcomes for educators and students. These solutions have been shown to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic success, and have been used by over 5 million students and educators in all 50 states.

About BASE Education

Founded in 2014, BASE Education, recognized by CASEL for its high-quality content, innovation, and other implementation supports, is an educational technology company dedicated to supporting student mental health. The platform’s interactive model facilitates communication between educators and students, resulting in greater engagement and connectedness. A third-party study found that 81% of students said that BASE enables them to talk about things with their counselor that they couldn’t before using the program.

