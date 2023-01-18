Kingsbarn Announces DST Equity Raise for 2022

Company Places 6th out of 54 DST Sponsors Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsbarn Realty Capital ("Company" or "Kingsbarn") announced today that the company raised just over $420 million in equity for its Delaware Statutory Trust ("DST") program in 2022. The total raise was a 64% increase over 2021, continuing the rapid ascent of Kingsbarn's diversified DST program. The company beat out well-known firms such as NexPoint Securities, Passco Companies, and JLL Exchange, moving up from seventh in equity volume in 2021.

"I believe we are much more opportunistic than many of the other sponsors," stated Kingsbarn CEO Jeff Pori as a reason for the company's more than 10-year run of success in the industry. "We generally offer higher yields for our clients because we do not take the follow-the-herd mentality with our acquisitions. We work very hard to add value for our clients, understanding that yield is quite difficult to find in the current recessionary environment, especially with the unfavorable state of the capital markets. While some of the larger firms in our space have lost huge amounts of client equity in their REITs and other products over the years, Kingsbarn has a pristine track record of never losing a single dollar of investor equity in its DST program or any other of the alternative investments that the company offers. We are very proud of our DST program and of our accomplishments because it means we have lots of happy investors, which is the whole point," Pori further stated.

About Kingsbarn Realty Capital

Kingsbarn Realty Capital is a real estate-centric investment house that provides institutional and accredited investors access to an array of alternative investments. Kingsbarn offers investments in private equity, exchange traded funds, traditional investment funds, private placements, and Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs). Kingsbarn's management team has wide-ranging experience developing, managing, operating, and sponsoring a diversified portfolio of stabilized, income-driven properties as well as ground-up construction, value-added offerings, opportunity zone investments, and entitlement projects. Kingsbarn has over $1.5 billion of assets under management and has acquired over 250 properties throughout the United States. The company also has a current development pipeline of over $2 billion consisting of multifamily, student housing, industrial, retail, and hospitality.

